German Speaking Platform Onboarding Manager
Position Green AB / Säljarjobb / Malmö Visa alla säljarjobb i Malmö
2024-03-24
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Position Green AB i Malmö
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Do you want to be part of a leading sustainability scaleup whilst contributing to the global corporate sustainability transition? We are excited to offer the opportunity to be part of our journey in the role of Platform Onboarding Manager in our Customer Success team!
Position Green is a leading pure play sustainability partner with a mission to revolutionize how businesses integrate sustainability. Through our SaaS software for data management, strategic advisory and e-learning services, Position Green's offering makes sustainability actionable and measurable, supporting businesses to fast-track their sustainability transformation whilst also strengthening their competitiveness and long-term survival. We come from the Nordics but we operate across the globe in supporting our customers to navigate and succeed in corporate sustainability.
About the role
In the role of Platform Onboarding Manager, you will have the main responsibility for the customers' onboarding to Position Green Platform, including project management and ensuring a quality assured measure structure in Position Green Platform, corresponding to our customers' needs.To be able to achieve this, you work closely with both the product and the customer. Reporting to our Customer Success Team Lead, you will be part of a team full of knowledge, ambition and fun. There will also be great development opportunities when you join the company at an early stage.
As a Platform Onboarding Manager, you will mainly:
Manage the onboarding of the customer's measure structure into Position Green Platform so that it corresponds to their needs in collaboration with a Platform Onboarding Analyst.
Support in sustainability related matters according to the customers' needs.
Run meetings throughout the onboarding process in an efficient manner.
Point of contact for questions from all stakeholders (customer, partners and others) related to the development of the measure structure.
Are you the one we are looking for?
To thrive in this role, we believe that you enjoy driving your own projects and see the importance of meeting the customers' needs. You have the ability to manage multiple stakeholders in a fast moving context, and you are used to working in several work streams at the same time.
Ideally, you have experience in project management or customer success management, preferably from a SaaS environment. You're fluent in German and English, both written and spoken. You have a degree (BSc minimum) within a relevant field such as business, economics, environmental studies or similar, along with knowledge and experience in one or more of these areas:
Project management
Customer service in a B2B environment, preferably SaaS
Calculations of greenhouse gas emissions and emission factors
Sustainability reporting according to common standards such as GRI, GHG Protocol, CDP or TCFD
As a person, you have a positive attitude, are curious and have a sense of humor. You are a doer who thrives on delving into details as well as truly understanding and delivering according to the customer's needs. You look forward to working in a growing team that triggers each other to great deeds and is driven by contributing to a positive change.
What do we offer?
At Position Green you will work with some of the leading experts within their field, and you will have a great impact on accelerating the sustainability transformation in the global business community. This is your impact opportunity; Come work with us for a sustainable future. If you appreciate flexible work hours, a trusting leadership model and a company that invests and values their employees - apply!
Location
We believe that you are based in the greater Stockholm or Malmö region and can be in the office 3 days a week, with the possibility to work remotely when it is more suitable for you and your work schedule.
What's next?
If the above sounds interesting to you, we will be happy to receive your CV. In this recruitment, great importance is placed on personal suitability.
We will be reviewing applications on a continuous basis. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Position Green AB
(org.nr 559006-5834), https://www.positiongreen.com/ Arbetsplats
Position Green Jobbnummer
8563042