German speaking energy engineer
Energy Opticon AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Lund Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Lund
2026-03-18
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Energy Opticon AB i Lund
ABOUT US
Energy Opticon is one of the largest providers of specialized software for economic and environmental total optimization of energy systems (both short- and long-term), accurate load forecasts, and support for electricity trading.
Since 1989, we have helped energy companies and industries remain competitive in a rapidly changing industry.
Our software Energy Optima 3 helps energy-producing companies to:
• significantly reduce their production costs (5-15% annually),
• increase efficiency and decision-making confidence in their work,
• work with the flexibility of the overall energy system,
• lower supply temperatures in district heating networks,
• find optimal profitability in integrated energy systems (sector coupling, hydrogen, CCS/CCU, hybrid solutions, batteries, etc.)
• reduce CO2 emissions and enhance the company's green profile.
One of our greatest strengths is that, with advanced and stable algorithms, we can optimize all parts of the energy system in terms of both economy and environment - from the production facility to the district heating network and the local electricity grid, all the way to the property side and over to the electricity trading side. These energy systems can be quickly optimized, both for daily/weekly planning and up to 20 years into the future. Energy Optima 3 is an ideal tool for long-term simulations and investment calculations to ensure the future security of your energy systems (including Wärmetransformationspläne).
One of our latest innovations is the optimization of hydrogen systems and CCU, where we have found significant economic potential with several customers and have been successfully optimized this in Finland for several years. We see great potential for long-term investment calculations, feasibility studies, and optimization of hydrogen systems worldwide, as part of the green transition.
We have customers in over 50 countries in Europe and also in Asia, and we offer support in the local language.
We also have partnerships with major international companies in automation, such as Valmet Automation.
You will work in a team of flexible and skilled energy technicians, salespeople, IT technicians, and software developers of various ages and backgrounds.
Our office is located in a creative business environment at Ideon Science Park in Lund, Sweden.
ABOUT YOU
• You have a degree in energy technology, energy economy or a similar degree,
• You have some form of work experience in energy-related areas,
• You have an interest and understanding of optimizing and modeling energy systems,
• You have a background in data engineering, programming skills, or practical experience developing data models or algorithmic solutions,
• You are flexible and enjoy working in an international team,
• Your personal qualities match the company's core values, see below,
• You have a strong understanding of district heating networks and energy production units,
• You are willing and able to travel to various European countries.
YOUR WORK TASKS
• Work primarily with Germany and German-speaking companies,
• Support digitalization in the energy companies and use the software Energy Optima 3 to solve economic optimization problems,
• Provide service support to existing customers,
• Support customers in their daily production questions,
• Conduct workshops, trainings and visit customers,
• Understand existing and new customer needs and create solutions in Energy Optima 3 software,
• Deliveries of the Energy Optima 3 software system to new customers,
• Conduct feasibility studies for customers, with modelling of potential customers' energy systems in the software,
• Participate in the annual user meeting,
• Participate as technical support within sales and marketing to create solutions for new customers,
• Participate on major energy fairs in Europe.
YOUR PERSONAL CHARACTERISTICS
Your personality is in line with the company's core values:
• Be a Team-player
• Take Responsibility for results
• Be Open and Straight-Forward
• Be Positive and Friendly
• Take Initiative
• Strive for Competence and Structure
• Be Service-minded
OTHER CHARACTERISTICS
• Some form of experience in energy system modeling and optimization and in programming languages such as Matlab, Python, Julia or similar,
• Good knowledge and interest in computer software and IT, besides energy technology,
• Fluent in MS Office products,
• Flexibility and ability to handle different delivery and service situations,
• Language skills: Fluent in German and English,
• Willingness to learn Swedish.
• Basic experience in project leading and knowledge in Swedish is an advantage. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-17
E-post: info@opticon.se Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "energy engineer". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Energy Opticon AB
(org.nr 556390-9471), http://www.energyopticon.com
Scheelevägen 17 (visa karta
)
223 70 LUND Jobbnummer
9804319