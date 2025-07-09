Generalist, People Operations
2025-07-09
Are you an experienced HR professional who thrives in change and is passionate about creating value for both employees and the business? Do you want to work in an international environment where independence meets collaboration in a strong HR team? Then this might be your next challenge!
Your role at Valmet
Given our recent reorganization, we are looking for someone who embraces change and is excited about the opportunities it brings. At Valmet, you'll take on a key role within our Swedish operations while also supporting other countries within our international organization. You'll be working closely with managers and employees on daily HR matters and work close to the business, acting as a trusted partner in areas such as labor law and personnel matters to training and development projects. By collaborating with and drawing on the expertise of a strong HR network, you'll help ensure the business receives the best possible support. At the same time, you'll be part of a dedicated HR team across nine European countries - sharing knowledge, ideas, and energy.
Your responsibilities will include, but are not limited to:
Providing qualified HR support to managers and employees
Managing labor law issues and handling complex personnel cases
Planning and delivering internal training sessions
Participating in and leading HR development projects
Collaborating with trade unions (experience working with both white-collar and blue-collar employees is an advantage)
Who are you?
We are looking for someone with:
At least 8 years of broad HR experience, preferably within an industrial setting
Deep knowledge of Swedish labor law, and experience managing complex HR cases
Experience working with salaried staff and union representatives
The ability to design and deliver training sessions
A track record of leading or participating in development projects
Experience of HR systems, preferably Workday, and proficiency in Microsoft Excel
Fluency in both Swedish and English, written and spoken
You are confident in your role, solution-oriented, and thrive in an environment where you can take ownership and contribute with your expertise. You enjoy collaboration but are also self-driven and proactive.
Why join Valmet?
At Valmet, we combine world-class technology with a strong focus on people. We believe in sustainability, innovation, and teamwork - and we know our employees are our most valuable assets. Here, you'll have the opportunity to grow, make an impact, and help shape the future of the industry.
Additional information
We are reviewing applications on an ongoing basis - apply as soon as possible, but no later than August 30th. If you have any questions about the position, please contact Andreas Beckman at andreas.beckman@valmet.com
.
Please note that we do not accept applications via email.
When everything works together
Valmet is where the best talent from a wide variety of backgrounds comes together. With over 19,000 professionals around the world, we are the leading global developer and supplier of technologies, automation, and services for the pulp, paper, and energy industries, and serve an even wider base of process industries with our automation systems and flow control solutions. Our commitment to moving our customers' performance forward requires creativity, technological innovations, service know-how - and above all, teamwork.
