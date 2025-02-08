General Manager
2025-02-08
About TP-Link
Headquartered in the United States, TP-Link is a key player in the network products and solutions market. Ranked as the No.1 supplier of WLAN products, TP-Link distributes its service in more than 170 countries. We unveiled the World's 1st complete WiFi 7 Networking Solution for Homes, Enterprises and ISP, showing the ambition to always bring the cutting-age technology to the market.
Description of work tasks:
In the position as General Manager, the Employee will have the responsibility to 1) Build up Nordic team, including sales, operation and all functional teams. 2) Lead the team to develop business in all channels, increase revenue and market share in the whole Nordics.
Description of qualifications:
1) 8+ years GTM, sales and management experience within IT/Networking business. 2) Bachelor or master degree. 3) Professional English skills in speaking/writing. Så ansöker du
