General call for Life Science Researchers
2023-05-16
JTC linked is a recruitment and staffing company that enables professional matching between Swedish companies and qualified professionals. JTC works with people from across the globe and focus on candidates with high competence and knowledge within their chosen field.
JTC linked are looking for Researchers with an advanced degree in Life Sciences. The researcher should have a strong background in Biotechnology, Biology, Biochemistry, Analytics, Pharmacy, Chemistry, Chemical Engineering, or related Life Science disciplines.
Recent graduates from the above-mentioned degrees will also be taken under consideration.
Essential skills:
Advanced degree (BSc, MSc, PhD) in Life Sciences or related discipline with either 2+ years of academic or industrial laboratory experience.
Good theoretical and scientific knowledge in the researcher's area of expertise (either technical, molecular, or assay expertise).
Ability to work independently and collaboratively with other researchers in interdisciplinary or cross-cultural teams.
Senior researchers need to be able to train and supervise junior researchers in areas of technical expertise as needed.
Design, plan and perform scientific experiments for projects at different clinical phases of drug substance and drug product. And aim for constant improvement and simplifications.
Strong soft skills, the ability to communicate in an open, clear, organized and brief manner to be influential in scientific meeting.
Excellent scientific and technical writing skills.
Excellent knowledge of the English language required (oral & written).
Required, a detailed description of:
Technical skills: instrumentation, assays, cell cultures, synthesis etc.
Molecular knowledge: ranging from small molecule too biomolecules. Så ansöker du
