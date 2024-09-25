Gameplay Programmer
IO Interactive AB / Datajobb / Malmö Visa alla datajobb i Malmö
2024-09-25
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos IO Interactive AB i Malmö
IO Interactive is currently looking for a Gameplay Programmerto join Project 007, a brand-new James Bond video game to be developed and published by IOI. Featuring a wholly original Bond story, players will step into the shoes of the world's favorite Secret Agent to earn their 00 status in the very first James Bond origin story.
The position is open in our Brighton, Barcelona, Malmö and Istanbul offices where we offer a hybrid setup working 2 days from home and 3 days in our studios.
For the right candidate, we will offer relocation support and welcome you to any of the locations.
What you will do:
As a Gameplay Programmer, you'll work across multiple areas within the core gameplay domain: characters, cameras, control scheme, weapons and items, abilities and progression, environments, and interactions, to name a few.
You'll be responsible for designing, owning, and maintaining systems and code across some of those areas, but also have the chance to contribute with designs and reviews in other areas and have a general overview of the whole domain.
You'll work primarily in C++, creating code, systems, and visual building blocks for our designers to use in Glacier, our in-house technology, via our integrated Visual Scripting Language.
As a part of a game team, you will collaborate with other programmers, designers, and content creators, to build and enrich the game
You will collaborate creatively with the other gameplay programmers and create engaging gameplay for our future players.
Who you are:
You have 3+ years of professional gameplay programming experience, on a AAA title.
Open-minded and willing to accept and provide feedback to ensure the highest quality for our systems and gameplay features.
You have hands-on experience with gameplay features implementation, such as systems, characters, cameras, control schemes, weapons, gadgets, abilities, progression, and interactions.
You will work day-to-day in C++, so we expect you to have a strong foundation and understanding of the best practices.
Who we are:
IO Interactive is an independent videogame development and publishing company with studios in Copenhagen, Malmö, and Barcelona. As the creative force behind some of the most talked-about multiplatform video games in the last decade, we are committed to creating unforgettable characters and experiences - all powered by our award-winning, proprietary Glacier technology.
We know that to achieve those goals, we need courage, talented people and a great working environment - and we do our utmost to have all of that. Across our multiple studios, we're working on several projects. Crucially though, we're all one team. We value the work and impact that each person brings to the table and we actively encourage new ideas, whilst listening to your insights along the way.
We have a dedicated team of People Managers, who look after you as an individual and as an employee. With more than 40 nationalities, we know that everyone is different and we are proud to have a reputation for being a friendly workplace with highly-talent people.
Learn more about Project 007. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare IO Interactive AB
(org.nr 559183-6787), https://www.ioi.dk Arbetsplats
IOI Jobbnummer
8920911