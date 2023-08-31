Game Developer
2023-08-31
Job Title: Game Developer - Wrong Organ AB
Job Description:
As a Game Developer, you will play a pivotal role in shaping the interactive experiences of our video games. You will collaborate with multidisciplinary teams, including artists, programmers, writers, and producers, to create engaging gameplay mechanics, systems, and levels that align with the overall vision of the game. Your creative insights and technical expertise will contribute to delivering enjoyable and immersive player experiences.
Responsibilities:
1. Gameplay Mechanics Design: Design, prototype, and iterate on gameplay mechanics that enhance player engagement, challenge, and fun. Develop clear and concise documentation, diagrams, and flowcharts to communicate gameplay systems to the development team.
2. Player Experience: Analyze player feedback and playtesting data to make informed design decisions that improve the overall player experience. Iterate on gameplay elements based on usability testing and player engagement metrics.
3. Creative Assistance: Help define the creative vision for each game, ensuring it aligns with the studio's objectives and resonates with the target audience. Assist with the ideation of unique gameplay mechanics, captivating narratives, and visually appealing art styles.
4. Collaboration: Manage resources effectively, including budgets, timelines, and team members' skill sets. Make data-driven decisions to optimize the allocation of resources for maximum efficiency and impact.
5. Balancing and Tuning: Create rapid prototypes of gameplay ideas to test concepts and validate mechanics early in development. Iterate on prototypes based on team feedback and design goals.
6. Quality Assurance: Maintain a strong focus on quality by overseeing rigorous testing and iterating on gameplay mechanics, features, and user experience. Ensure that the final product meets the highest standards of excellence.
7. Documentation: Produce detailed design documentation, including mechanics, systems, level layouts, and interaction guidelines, to guide development teams.
8. Market Awareness: Stay up-to-date with industry trends, market dynamics, and emerging technologies. Use this knowledge to make informed decisions and keep the studio's offerings competitive.
9. Emergent Gameplay: Identify opportunities for emergent gameplay, encouraging players to creatively interact with game mechanics.
Qualifications:
Bachelor's degree in Game Design, Game Development, or a related field (or equivalent work experience).
Proven experience as a Gameplay Designer on one or more shipped titles.
Strong understanding of game design principles, player psychology, and player feedback analysis.
Proficiency with industry-standard game design tools (e.g., Unity, Unreal Engine, etc.).
Excellent communication skills to effectively collaborate with multidisciplinary teams.
Creative problem-solving abilities and a passion for creating compelling player experiences.
Strong organizational skills to manage multiple design tasks and prioritize effectively. Så ansöker du
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Wrong Organ AB
