Game Design Director
Brink Gaming AB / Grafiska jobb / Stockholm Visa alla grafiska jobb i Stockholm
2025-03-03
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Brink Gaming AB i Stockholm
, Österåker
eller i hela Sverige
The future of gaming belongs to those who refuse to accept limits.
Here at Brink Gaming, we are a dynamic, tight-knit crew of 80+ talented individuals building a multiplayer experience like no other, putting creativity and ownership in the hands of our players. We're turning "it can't be done" into "watch us do it", combining our own proprietary in-house tech with the latest tools to make the magic happen. Ready to level up? Join us as we change the game.
Job Description:
We are seeking a visionary and experienced Game Design Director to lead our design team. The ideal candidate will have a strong background in game design, a passion for multiplayer games, and a deep understanding of user-generated content. As the Game Design Director, you will be responsible for guiding the overall design vision, ensuring the highest quality of social gameplay experience, be hands on when needed and fostering a collaborative and creative environment. As a part of the leadership team, the Game Design Director will work closely with other leaders such as Art-, Technical-, Product- and Development Directors.
Key Responsibilities:
• Lead and mentor the game design team, providing direction and feedback to ensure the highest quality of work. * Develop and communicate the overall design vision for the game, aligning with the company's goals and player expectations. * Collaborate with other departments, including art, programming, and production, to ensure cohesive and innovative game development. * Oversee, and when needed be hands on, the design and implementation of game mechanics, systems, and features, with a focus on multiplayer and user-generated content. * Stay up-to-date with industry trends and competitor products to ensure our game remains competitive and innovative. * Utilize in-house built technology and other tools to enhance the game design process and final product. * Foster strong relationships with internal and external stakeholders and consultants
Qualifications:
• Several years of industry experience in a design leadership role, ideally working on a large multiplayer game project. * Strong portfolio showcasing your work on successful multiplayer games and/or games with user-generated content. * Knowledge and interest in user generated content and MMOs. * Experience from several game releases, ideally in competitive markets like Asia. * Excellent leadership, communication, and interpersonal skills in an international environment. * Deep understanding of game design principles, mechanics, and systems. * Experience of growing a team * Experience launching games on PC and Mobile platforms Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-07 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Brink Gaming AB
(org.nr 559511-6186) Arbetsplats
Brink Gaming Jobbnummer
9198052