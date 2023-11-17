Future Talent Programme - Global IM - Data Management
2023-11-17
At Tetra Pak we commit to making food safe and available, everywhere; and we protect what's good - protecting food, protecting people, and protecting the planet. By doing so we touch millions of people's lives every day. And we need people like you to make it happen.
Job Summary
Start your career development and become Tetra Pak's next Future Talent! We are looking for highly motivated newly graduates to join us in 2024!
Future Talent Programme is a Trainee Program within Tetra Pak. We offer a permanent position from start in September 2024 at our site in Lund. You will onboard an individually designed development program for 18 months connected to a specific position and the Tetra Pak organization. During the program you will participate in trainings and job rotations throughout various parts of Tetra Pak to explore your potential and grow as a person. As a Trainee here with us, you will get to know our entire business and collaborate with colleagues all over the world. And this is just the beginning of your Tetra Pak career!
Visit https://www.tetrapak.com/about-tetra-pak/careers/future-talent
and read more about Tetra Pak Future Talent Program!
Tetra Pak Global Information Management (Global IM) supports the Tetra Pak Group with all aspects of Information Management. We set the Information Management strategy and standards and work together with Tetra Pak's Global Process Owners to automate our business processes making sure we run projects & services that provide the greatest value for Tetra Pak and its customers. Global IM has approx. 900 employees in four main sites: Chakan in India, Lund in Sweden, Denton in the USA and in Singapore.
You will be based in Lund Sweden but you will work in a global arena.
What you will do
As our new Future Talent - Global IM, Data Management you will:
Be part of our highly motivated and skilled Advance Analytics Service Delivery Team.
Work on our Cloud Analytics Platform hosting Tetra Pak's Enterprise Data Lake where IoT data from connected equipment at customer plants is collected.
Create use cases to capitalise on data to enable new insights and solutions.
Together with colleagues in Lund/India support the delivery of solutions to business stakeholders.
We believe you have
A university degree; a bachelor's or master's degree in Computer Science, Engineering or similar from 2023 or 2024.
You are fluent in English, written and spoken.
You have good communications skills, written and spoken.
Previous studies/experience in the data management domain are considered meritorious.
Previous experience from CI/CD implementation (Azure DevOps/GitHub Actions) and Container Orchestration (Kubernetes, Docker) are considered meritorious.
We Offer You
A variety of exciting challenges with ample opportunities for development and training in a truly global landscape
A culture that pioneers a spirit of innovation where our industry experts drive visible results
An equal opportunity employment experience that values diversity and inclusion
Market competitive compensation and benefits with flexible working arrangements
If you are inspired to be part of our promise to protect what's good; for food, people, and the planet, apply with your CV and Cover Letter in English through our careers page at https://jobs.tetrapak.com/.

This job posting expires on 2023-12-17
This job posting expires on 2023-12-17
To know more about the position contact recruiting manager Paul Eriksson at +46 733 1243
Questions about your application contact Josephine Malalla at +46 46 36 5253
For trade union information contact Sveriges Ingenjörer Lars Haraldsson at +46 46 36 2533 and Unionen Lisbeth Larsson at +46 46 36 2320
