PhD student position in Data-driven methods for...

We are looking for a highly motivated PhD student to join a multidisciplinary team of researchers working on approaches, methods and design solutions to address the challenges of overheating in multifamily buildings during heatwaves. This is one of three PhD positions available in the project. The position is a great opportunity for you to gain scientific knowledge and skills in a topic of great importance for the society and building industry.
Project description
The PhD position is part of a multidisciplinary initiative funded by the Swedish Research Council for Sustainable Development FORMAS. The overarching goal of the research is to comprehensively address the challenges of overheating in multifamily buildings during heatwaves by bringing together researchers from diverse fields, including building services engineering, architecture, sociology, psychology and building stock modelling, as well as housing companies and The Swedish Tenants' Association. This specific PhD project will focus on the development of methods and models for evaluating indoor thermal resilience using extensive monitored data of indoor and outdoor temperatures from apartments in multifamily buildings and thermal comfort surveys with occupants. The research involves processing and analysis of data, statistical modelling and thermal comfort data collection and analysis.
Information about the division and the department
The position is part of the division of Building Services Engineering at the Department of Architecture and Civil Engineering (ACE). The division of Building Services Engineering focuses on methods, strategies and technologies securing the desired indoor climate and indoor air quality in buildings with the least possible use of energy and other resources. ACE represents a broad field of knowledge theory ranging from natural sciences and engineering to social sciences, humanities and design-based artistic research. These different perspectives enable strong interdisciplinary development and a broad research approach to different aspects of sustainability. The research will be carried out in close collaboration between divisions at ACE and with the Department of Psychology at Gothenburg University.
Major responsibilities
As a PhD student your major responsibility is to pursue your own doctoral studies. You are expected to develop your own scientific concepts and communicate the results of your research in major journals and conferences. You will collaborate with our industrial and academic partners and stakeholders and will conduct state-of-the-art modelling and analysis. You will also follow PhD courses, be involved in teaching activities, and participate in international conferences and networks. The position includes teaching at the undergraduate and M.Sc. level and other departmental duties of up to 20% full time.
You will be employed by Chalmers on a full-time temporary contract with a competitive monthly salary and full social benefits. There are no tuition fees for PhD studies at Chalmers. The employment is limited to four years' effective time on the PhD project, plus additional time spent on teaching and other departmental duties up to a maximum of five years. The employment is tied to successful progress of the doctoral studies, as evaluated throughout the project.
Read more about doctoral studies at Chalmers here.
Qualifications
Mandatory
• Master's degree (or equivalent) in Civil or Mechanical Engineering, Environmental Engineering, Architectural Engineering, or another field relevant to the description of the project
• Strong background in indoor climate, HVAC and building technology
• Good knowledge of statistics, data analysis tools
• Programming skills
• Excellent communication and presentation skills in English
• Strong interest in pursuing research
• Independent, curious, and creative
Desirable
• Experience in indoor climate monitoring, thermal comfort/human studies
• Courses and/or experience in data science/machine learning
• Previous experience in research, publication, and teaching
The ability to communicate in Swedish is also of great value for this project but is not a prerequisite. If Swedish is not your native language, Chalmers offers Swedish courses. The project will run in cooperation with researchers from different fields and housing companies; hence the candidate is expected to have excellent collaboration skills. The applicant should have the ambition to take on responsibility and ability to work independently towards set goals.
To qualify as a PhD student, you must have a master's level degree corresponding to at least 240 higher education credits in a relevant field.
Contract terms
Full-time temporary employment. The position is limited to a maximum of five years.
We offer
Chalmers offers a cultivating and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
Chalmers aims to actively improve our gender balance. We work broadly with equality projects, for example the GENIE Initiative on gender equality for excellence. Equality and diversity are substantial foundations in all activities at Chalmers.
