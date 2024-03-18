Postdoc position in electromyographic signal processing
The division of Signal Processing and Biomedical Engineering at the Department of Electrical Engineering, Chalmers University of Technology, is recruiting a qualified candidate for a Postdoctoral position.
This Postdoctoral position is partially funded by Chalmers, in support of the Neural Interfacing and Motor Control Laboratory, and by the HybriNeuro project.
Project description
The project consists in investigating motor control in healthy individuals and individuals with motor impairment, including stroke patients, through advanced signal processing algorithms for EMG decomposition applied to high-density electromyographic signals.
Through the identification of motor neuron spike trains during voluntary contractions, this research is expected to contribute to the identification of biomarkers for detection and assessment of motor impairment, and monitoring of the rehabilitation process. You are therefore expected to communicate with patients.
The project builds upon previous work on the development of innovative detection systems for electromyography and you will also be involved in testing novel electrodes and optimizing the design of new electrodes through EMG modeling.
In this role you will join a research group that provides a stimulating, pleasant and flexible work environment for developing research and teaching, and you will also collaborate with clinicians.
The main fields of research for this position are biosignal modeling and acquisition, signal processing and interpretation, motor control. Therefore, we are seeking for a motivated candidate with a PhD degree in related fields and interested in the above research areas.
Information about the department
At the Department of Electrical Engineering we value all our co-workers and we know that a variety of personalities and experiences makes the most creative workplaces. We therefore encourage applicants with any genders, backgrounds and abilities.
Our overall ambition is to contribute to a sustainable future. We aim to create a positive impact on the development of society, both environmentally, socially and economically. Research and education are performed in the areas of Communication and Antenna systems, Systems and Control, Computer vision, Signal processing, Biomedical engineering and Electric Power Engineering. Our knowledge is of use everywhere where there is advanced technology with integrated electronics, no matter if it involves electricity, electrical signals, optical signals or microwaves. The Department is a dynamic and international work environment with about 200 employees from more than 20 countries. We collaborate closely with both national and international academia, industry and medical researchers.
Major responsibilities
Your major responsibility as Postdoc is to pursue your own studies. You are expected to develop your own scientific concepts and communicate the results of your research verbally and in writing, both in English and Swedish. The position may also include teaching on undergraduate and master's levels as well as supervising master's and/or PhD students.
Qualifications
To qualify for the position of postdoc, you must hold a doctoral degree awarded no more than three years prior to the application deadline (according to the current agreement with the Swedish Agency for Government Employers). Exceptions from the 3-year limit can be made for longer periods resulting from parental leave, sick leave or military service*.
The position requires sound verbal and written communication skills in English. Swedish is not a requirement but Chalmers offers Swedish courses.
You are expected to be somewhat accustomed to teaching, and to demonstrate good potential within research and education.
• The date shown in your doctoral degree certificate is the date we use, as this is the date you have met all requirements for the doctoral degree.
Contract terms
This postdoc position is a full-time temporary employment for two years.
We offer
Chalmers offers a cultivating and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
Chalmers aims to actively improve our gender balance. We work broadly with equality projects, for example the GENIE Initiative on gender equality for excellence. Equality and diversity are substantial foundations in all activities at Chalmers.
Application procedure
The application should be marked with 20240181 and written in English. The application should be sent electronically and be attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
CV: (Please name the document as: CV, Surname, Ref. number) including:
• CV, include complete list of publications
• Previous teaching and pedagogical experiences
• Two references that we can contact.
Personal letter: (Please name the document as: Personal letter, Family name, Ref. number)
1-3 pages where you:
• Introduce yourself
• Describe your previous research fields and main research results
• Describe your future goals and future research focus
Other documents:
• Attested copies of completed education, grades and other certificates.
Use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
Please note: The applicant is responsible for ensuring that the application is complete. Incomplete applications and applications sent by email will not be considered.
Application deadline: 2024-04-17
For questions, please contact:
Silvia Muceli, Associate Professor and Project Leader, muceli@chalmers.se
Andreas Fhager, Associate Professor and Head of Unit, Signal Processing and Biomedical Engineering, andreas.fhager@chalmers.se
