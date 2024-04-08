Functional Safety Engineer (sotif)
2024-04-08
Join us in shaping the future of Autonomous and Electric Vehicles, where safety is paramount in every step of the process. At ALTEN, we're expanding our team to include more diverse perspectives, and we're actively seeking talented system engineers with a focus on functional safety.
Are you passionate about contributing to innovative projects? Do you have a background in Software or Hardware Functional Safety? Whether you come from the automotive industry or bring expertise from other sectors, we welcome your unique skills and experiences.
WHAT WE OFFER YOU
At ALTEN, we believe in nurturing your passion for technology and innovation. With diverse projects across various industries, you'll have the opportunity to make a meaningful impact on the world while advancing your own career. Our supportive leaders provide coaching and guidance to help you grow professionally. Additionally, you'll have access to personalized training opportunities through our ALTEN Academy and external courses, empowering you to reach your full potential.
YOUR PROFILE
For this role, we see that you have:
Proven experience within SW or HW Functional Safety.
Knowledge of SOTIF.
Familiarity with standards such as ISO 26262, IEC 61508, or ISO 13849.
Meritorious:
Certification as a Functional Safety Engineer from TÜV SÜD, TÜV Rheinland, or TÜV Saar.
As a consultant at ALTEN, you'll have the opportunity to showcase your analytical abilities, commitment to quality, and collaborative spirit. If you're ready to take the next step in your career and be part of a dynamic team driving innovation in the automotive industry, we encourage you to apply today. Your expertise and perspective are essential as we shape the future together.
ABOUT ALTEN
ALTEN is one of Europe's largest consulting companies within Engineering, IT and Life Sciences with over 57,000 employees in more than 30 countries. We're a global actor with a local presence with 1400 committed colleagues in offices from Lund in the south to Skellefteå in the north. Our engineers carry out complex and highly technical projects throughout the product development chain of the most prestigious companies in sectors such as Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Energy, Manufacturing, Public Sector and Life Sciences.
