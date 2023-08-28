Functional safety engineer
2023-08-28
Amaris Consulting is a global consulting firm specializing in technology and management consulting. We are currently seeking a talented and experienced Functional Safety Engineer to join our team. This role offers an exciting opportunity to work with renowned automotive clients in Sweden and contribute to cutting-edge projects in the automotive industry.
As a Functional Safety Engineer, you will play a crucial role in ensuring the safety and reliability of automotive systems. Your responsibilities will include developing and implementing functional safety concepts, conducting hazard and risk analyses, defining safety requirements, and verifying compliance with relevant safety standards such as ISO 26262. You will collaborate closely with cross-functional teams to integrate safety measures into the design and development processes, ensuring that safety objectives are met at every stage of the project.
Requirements:
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Electrical Engineering, Automotive Engineering, or a related field
Extensive experience in functional safety engineering within the automotive industry, preferably working with automotive OEMs or Tier 1 suppliers
In-depth knowledge of functional safety standards and regulations, particularly ISO 26262
Strong understanding of hazard and risk analysis techniques, safety requirements engineering, and safety validation methods
Proficiency in safety-related tools such as FMEA, FTA, and HARA
Experience in developing safety concepts and architectures for complex automotive systems
Familiarity with relevant automotive technologies and systems, such as ADAS, autonomous driving, powertrain, or chassis systems
Excellent problem-solving and analytical skills, with a meticulous attention to detail
Effective communication skills and the ability to work collaboratively within cross-functional teams
Fluent in English, both spoken and written
At Amaris Consulting, we offer a dynamic and supportive work environment where your expertise and contributions will be valued. You will have the opportunity to work on challenging and innovative projects, collaborating with leading automotive clients. We provide continuous learning and professional development opportunities to help you enhance your skills and stay at the forefront of the industry. If you are passionate about automotive technology and functional safety, and thrive in a fast-paced and collaborative environment, we would love to hear from you.
