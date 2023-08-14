Functional developer who wants to work for reduced CO2 emissions
2023-08-14
Do you like problem-solving and long for a new challenge? Are you interested in sustainability and want a varied job in an exciting technology area?
At Scania, we have a vision to drive development towards a more sustainable transport system. We have repeatedly won the Green Truck Award as the most fuel-efficient and sustainable commercial vehicle on the market. At the same time, we constantly aim to improve and are now targeting how we can contribute to achieving the ambitious goals of the UN Agenda 2030 and new upcoming emission legislations. To achieve this, both innovation and forward-thinking will be required to develop more energy-efficient engines and optimize the operation for alternative fuels. Do you want to contribute to this change together with us?
Then look no further! Here is an chance to join our team and the journey to develop the best powertrain of tomorrow towards a more sustainable future!
Our group works with the control of the engine's fuel system to make sure that it works optimal for the customers as well as fulfils legislations. With us, you will be part of an engaged and driven team with a strong culture of helping each other. You will get the opportunity to develop functions as well as seeing and experiencing their impact on the complete system.
We work in close collaboration with several other groups both inside and outside of Scania. The contact surfaces are many, and you will therefore have a broad network with good opportunities to develop throughout the organization.
Your role
As a developer in our team, you will be responsible for the development and maintenance of control strategies and functions for fuel pumps and injectors in Traton's entire portfolio of drivelines and engine projects. The work is varied, and you have the opportunity to influence the technical solutions from idea to finished product. All to create a better solution for our customers in terms of performance, emissions and consumption.
Development work includes writing requirements, implementation, testing, verification and documentation of functionality. Software development is mainly done in C, but also in Matlab/Simulink. Testing is done in rigs, engine test cells or out in a vehicle. To better understand customer needs and develop our products in the best way possible, our employees also have the opportunity to obtain a truck driver's license (requires Swedish language proficiency). We work in an agile manner and continuous improvement is a natural part of our operations. Therefore, in this role, you are expected to actively participate in the group's improvement work on work methods and processes.
Your profile
We think you have a masters degree within a relevant field such as mechanical engineering, computer sciences or electrical engineering, or have some other equivalent experience. We would like to see that you have some years of work experience within vehicle development, control systems development or embedded software development. We also believe that you have previous experience with some of our tools such as Matlab, Simulink and programming in C. Some of the work also involves analysis of collected log data, so experience in data analysis is a plus. Since part of the testing is done in vehicles it is an advantage if you, in addition to a B-driving license, have a truck driver's license.
As a person, you are interested in technology and enjoy the variety between practical tests and analysis/evaluations. You are eager to learn new things and share your knowledge. You are passionate about problem-solving and can easily understand technical details without losing sight of the big picture and focus on the way forward. As we collaborate with many interfaces both inside and outside Scania, it is important that you are good at communicating clearly and fluently. You enjoy working with others and are fluent in English both in speech and writing.
The most important thing is your drive and commitment to want to be involved in product development for tomorrow's more sustainable transport solutions.
Does this sound like your next challenge? If so we look forward to your application!
Ongoing selection and interviews will take place during the application period, the position may be filled before the end of the application period.
We use logic and personality tests in our selection process and a background check may be conducted for this position.
For more information, please contact Sofie Jarelius, Acting Head of Fuel System Control at sofie.jarelius@scania.com
