Fullstack Engineer
2024-11-07
We now have a new need and are therefore looking for a consulting colleague with the qualifications below. The position is part of our consulting services, which means you will be employed by us and work with clients or internal projects and assignments.Your Profile (Must-have requirements)You are a seasoned full stack software engineer, familiar with C# and Typescript and React (Next JS). To succeed in this role, you need to have a minimum of 8 years of work experience developing software and showcasing the following traits:
Comfortable with ambiguity in requirements
Has experience in a continuous delivery environment
Growth mindset
Ability to write software that fellow engineers can understand
Experience with deploying, running and scaling code in production
Experience in co-creation practices like pair programming
Product mindset
Empathy towards users, fellow engineers and co-workers
An open mind and willingness to learn and help others learn
Data Driven
Microservices & Event Driven Architecture
Fluent in C# and the related ecosystem.
Familiarity with Kubernetes in a cloud setting (Azure or AWS) is a big plus
Familiarity with Tactical Domain Driven Design
Fluent in Typescript and JavaScript programming and in building UIs with HTML and CSS
Expertise in React and the related ecosystem, Next JS for example.
Can design front end components with testability in mind
Experience balancing developer experience with web performance is a big plus
Experience working in a micro front ends and BFFs
Experience in scaling graphql (experience in graphql federation is a plus)
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills, with a proven ability to deliver innovative solutions that meet business objectives.
Excellent communication and collaboration skills, with experience working in cross-functional teams.
Ability to work autonomously as a senior individual contributor in a dynamic team environment.
Application deadline:11-11-2024About UsWe currently employ experienced consultants in areas such as System Development, AI, Machine Learning, Testing, Cloud, Infra DevOps, and IT Project Management.Working at Deploja is something entirely different from working at an ordinary consulting company-and we are really proud of that. So, what makes us unique?We simply offer more than just a high salary and greater freedom; that's just the beginning. With us, you'll find the work environment and opportunities you deserve. Welcome to Deploja, where the grass is indeed greener!
Vi erbjuder dig följande, Valet är ditt!
Exciting assignments with our many clients. We focus on long-term projects, which gives you the opportunity to create value for the client while also developing yourself.
A secure monthly salary - together we'll agree on a base salary depending on your assignments.
Company car - we encourage you to choose an electric car for a more sustainable future.
Occupational pension and great opportunities for salary conversion.
Vacation - Would you like more than 30 days of vacation, perhaps 60 days?
Private health insurance, accident insurance, and life insurance for increased security.
Skills development - you set your own budget and choose the training you wish to attend.
Quality of life - Are you struggling to balance everyday life and wish to work a little less while still earning as much, if not more?
We handle applications continuously, and due to the high workload, it's especially important to include a short motivation for the position, explaining how you meet the requirements.
