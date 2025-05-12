Fullstack Developer - Web Applications
2025-05-12
Why This Job Is for You
You want to create modern digital products that make a real impact on people's lives. You enjoy working closely with design and code, making technology shine in challenging projects where the end-user is always in focus. You appreciate the diversity that comes with consulting, but you also love the craft of refining and evolving a product over time in cross-functional product teams. You will be working in DDX (Design & Digital Experience), which is part of our Hardware & Design business area where we combine broad engineering expertise with deep specialist knowledge and a user-centered approach - to develop physical products and digital experiences all the way from concept to large-scale production.
ResponsibilitiesAs Senior Fullstack Developer at DDX, you will architect, conceptualize, and code. You will work collaboratively with cross-functional teams to develop products in a range of exciting projects. You will have the opportunity to influence your own role and the way we work, as well as help drive our culture of creativity and innovation forward.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams of designers and developers to create world-class digital products.
Find creative solutions to bring concepts to life, develop responsive and performant websites, and translate UIs into outstanding code.
Lead the estimation, planning, and prioritization of projects.
Inspire and mentor junior developers, sharing knowledge and best practices.
Influence the tech stack and daily work through new technologies and ideas.
Maintain a strong focus on client needs and team collaboration.
Qualifications 5+ years of experience as a fullstack developer.
Solid experience with Node.js for backend development.
Strong skills in JavaScript/TypeScript with React or Angular for frontend development.
Experience with Next.js and Headless CMS is highly valuable.
Familiarity with DevOps practices and tools like GitHub Actions or Azure DevOps.
Bonus points if you have experience with React Server Components.
Other languages we've used from time to time: Golang, Rust, Ruby, C#
A proactive mindset with a passion for learning, growing, and inspiring others.
An Exciting Journey with Knightec Group
DDX is part of Knightec Group. Together, we form Northern Europe's leading strategic partner in product and digital service development. Combining cross-functional expertise with a holistic business understanding, we help our clients transform strategies into impactful solutions. Joining us means working in an environment where collaboration, creativity, and curiosity thrive. We believe that innovation happens when different perspectives meet - and we live by that every day.
This is a permanent position with a six-month probationary period. Our office is located in central Stockholm, but we embrace flexible working conditions with a hybrid model. Start date is as soon as possible or by agreement. Submit your application as soon as possible, but no later than 2025-06-30. If you have any questions about the role, please reach out to Mikael Westh, Talent Acquisition Specialist.
Mikael Westh mikael.westh@knightec.se
9332596