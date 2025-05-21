Fullstack Developer - Let's Build the Future of AI-Empowered Dev
Scania's R&D department is transforming to become part of TRATON Group R&D. TRATON is a group of strong brands with a shared mission: transforming transportation together to create the future of sustainable transport solutions. Within TRATON, we include MAN, Scania, Volkswagen Truck & Bus, and International. As part of a global team of industry experts, you get to think bigger, experience more, and reach further. Together, we have the power to transform transportation.
We're a small, agile team building tools that make life easier for software developers. Now, we're looking for a Fullstack Developer (junior or experienced) who wants to learn, grow, and build great things with us - especially in the space where AI meets developer experience. We want to transform the entirety of Scania and TRATON into a company empowered by AI agents - join us on this exciting journey!
You don't need to know everything. You need curiosity, a love for problem-solving, and a collaborative mindset. We'll support your growth and make sure you have a voice in shaping what we build.
What You'll Do
Create fullstack applications that help developers move from idea to deployment faster - powered by tools like TypeScript, React, Node.js, cloud platforms like AWS and LLM-based tools.
Explore how AI (especially large language models) can make development smoother and smarter.
Help improve our developer portal and platform - key tools used across the company.
Work closely with teammates in a friendly, feedback-driven environment.
You Might Be a Good Fit If You:
Enjoy building useful, usable software - and care about doing it well.
Have some experience in modern fullstack development (we use TypeScript, React, Node.js, and AWS).
Have been part of building one LLM powered application.
Are curious about AI and how it can support the developer journey.
Like working in a team where learning and sharing is part of the culture.
Nice-to-Have Skills (But Not Must-Haves)
Experience with LLMs or tools like Langchain
Familiarity with APIs, CI/CD, Kubernetes and docker.
An interest in testing, design systems, and developer tooling
We're building tools for developers - by developers - and we want teammates who care about making that experience great. Whether you're just getting started or looking for a new challenge, we'd love to hear from you.
What We Offer
We offer a healthy and inspiring workplace, with great respect for the individual, where you have great opportunities to shape your work and your future. Your personal and professional development is important and something we encourage and support. As a Scania staff member, you have great mandate in your work, and we like people who dare set ambitious goals, have the ability to execute and love collaboration. In addition to professional career development, Scania offers other benefits such as private car lease, result bonus, occupational pension, flexible work hours, subsidized lunch, a well-equipped gym, and much more. If you live in Stockholm, we offer a direct bus connection between Stockholm and Södertälje with Scania Job Express.
Application
If you are passionate about technology and want to work on projects that change the industry, let us know! Apply today and join us!
We use logic and personality tests in our selection process and a background check may be conducted for this position.
For more questions please contact:
Mariette Annergren (recruiting manager), phone: + 4676 516 72 57, E-mail: mariette.annergren@scania.com
Lars Eriksson: Phone: +4670 161 53 54, E-mail: lars_x.eriksson@scania.com
A background check might be conducted for this position.
Scania is a world-leading provider of transport solutions. Together with our partners and customers we are driving the shift towards a sustainable transport system. In 2020, we delivered 66,900 trucks, 5,200 buses as well as 11,000 industrial and marine power systems to our customers. Net sales totalled to over SEK 125 billion, of which over 20 percent were services-related. Founded in 1891, Scania now operates in more than 100 countries and employs some 50,000 people. Research and development are mainly concentrated in Sweden. Production takes place in Europe and Latin America with regional product centres in Africa, Asia and Eurasia. Scania is part of TRATON GROUP. For more information visit: www.scania.com. Så ansöker du
