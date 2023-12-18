Full-Stack Engineer (PMS Integrations) to Proposales
2023-12-18
At Proposales, we're on a mission to shape the future of business proposals, replacing static documents by defining a new online standard fully powered by web technology (literally, a piece of internet infrastructure).
Read about our mission: https://mission.proposales.com
(https://mission.proposales.com/)(this
page is created from scratch by Peter, Design Engineer)
We're looking for a truly gifted Full-Stack Engineer to join our Product team. This is a unique opportunity to bring your passion and ideas to a fast-growing tech company, to further develop the limitless possibilities of the Proposales' platform.
You will form a "Duo" together with an extraordinary product designer, and together you will be responsible from the initial shaping (of how to design/build something new) to deploying it to Production. We are inspired by the " Shape up (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h_8M23wVjXk)"
process from 37signals.
Joining a company early is exciting, not only will you be part of defining the vision, as one of our first employees, you will receive a competitive package, including a stock option program, personal training budget, and much more.
Your mission:
• Write testable, maintainable and scalable code and always with a quality mindset
• Continuously optimise and iterate on your ideas and solutions, and always strive for even better performance and user experience
• Be ready to embrace new technologies and paradigms as we move Proposales into a serverless era
• Build and maintain top quality integrations with leading Property Management Systems (PMS) such as Opera Cloud, Infor and Mews
• Join us in shaping our engineering culture to make Proposales a place you look forward to in the morning
What we believe in:
We use a serverless, continuous-delivery infrastructure hosted on Vercel, built using Next.js and written in TypeScript.
When deciding on a tech stack for a new sub-project, we usually take the opportunity to assess new tech early and plan for long-term benefits and maintainability over short-term goals. But we also value simple solutions over smart ones, and embrace test-driven development and pair programming, favoring higher code quality over faster development times.
We generally prefer a functional programming style over object-orientation and like to avoid abstractions like middlewares or ORMs.
We prefer monorepos with multiple smaller projects, instead of one monolithic application. We avoid code duplication by extracting core logic and UI into separate internal libraries.
Some of the technologies you would be working with:
• Javascript
• React
• Node.js
• Next.js
• TypeScript
• PostgreSQL
• Vercel
A bit about you:
• Strong coding ability in Javascript
• Experience with advanced JavaScript libraries and frameworks
• Experience with API and product development
• You are great to collaborate with
• You believe in code quality through code reviews, pair programming and test-driven development
• You believe in self-management and clear communication over processes
• Willingness to learn new technologies and move between different tech stacks
• Working proficiency and communication skills in verbal and written English
