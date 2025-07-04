Full Stack Engineer
2025-07-04
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
Do you want to transform how Swedish manufacturing companies work with sales and customer relationships?
At Enabi, we're on an exciting growth journey where your contribution will directly impact both our customers and the future of our company. We're now looking for an full stack developer to our engineering team.
About Enabi
At Enabi, we're reshaping the workday for sales teams at Sweden's leading manufacturing companies. Our CRM replaces the chaos of inboxes, Excel sheets, and scattered notes with smart, integrated workflows that our customers love. We're a startup with a clear product-market fit and a tight-knit team built on high ambition and deep trust - a place where work-life balance goes hand in hand with a strong product culture.
Full stack developer at Enabi
Programming has changed. Nobody knows where it'll go. With little legacy to hold us back, we can move quickly and stay flexible. We're looking for an experienced developer who wants to be on the frontline of using LLMs to ship more and better code. We believe that experienced developers with drive can help us push these boundaries.
We're looking for people who constantly improve their own ways of working and like to share and learn together with others. We think that this mindset will only become more important in the years ahead.
What you'll do
Build across the stack with React, Next.js, C#, .NET, and GraphQL
Fix nasty bugs, build well-defined features, and help us figure out the best way to build new stuff
Focus on delivering real value, fast
Figure out how LLMs can help us ship more and better code to create more value
Own the quality of what you build and take initiative when needed
Collaborate and grow with the team
Who we are
Two years in, solving real problems for users who already love the product
Team of 6 with a dev team of 3-4 people and counting
Small, experienced team with high trust and strong drive
We'd rather stay small and sharp than grow bloated and slow
We believe in balance. Great work shouldn't cost your health or family
We care about each other as people. Trust and connection make us grow
Based in Gothenburg, about two office days per week
You'll thrive here if you
Care deeply about what you build and do what's best for the company
Are excited about the future of LLM-based development
Believe that trust, clarity and shared ambition build great teams
Enjoy solving real problems that improve people's workday
Sometimes think about work problems, not because you have to, but because you care and can't help it
Want to be part of growing a fast-moving startup with strong product culture
Fluent in English and at least ok with Swedish
Nice to have
Built system integrations before
Experience with ERP or finance software
Worked with LLM-powered features
Have experience of doing peer-programming or code reviews
Previous experience at a product startup (not just consultancy work)
Experience working with microservices setup
Does this sound like you? You don't need to tick every box - we care more about your drive and hunger to build something great. Please apply and let's talk! Send an email to daniel@enabi.io
