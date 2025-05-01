Frontend Developer (React + Laravel Knowledge)
We're Hiring: Frontend Developer (React + Laravel Knowledge)
Location: Malmö, Sweden | Position: Full-Time, On-Site
Company: Sweden Relocators AB
Sweden Relocators AB is looking for a skilled and motivated Frontend Developer to join our in-house tech team. This role focuses on enhancing and maintaining our custom-built client portal, developed in React (with Nord Design System) and integrated with a Laravel backend. If you're passionate about user experience, secure web development, and building meaningful digital services-this is your chance to make a real impact.
About Us
Sweden Relocators AB, established in 2015, is a leading relocation and immigration services provider operating across Sweden and Denmark. We serve clients globally through our intuitive client portal and mobile application, enabling users to register, upload documents, track immigration progress, book services, and communicate securely with our support team. Our platforms are multilingual (English, Swedish, Urdu) and verified on all major social media channels.
Your Role
As our Frontend Developer, you will:
Take ownership of the frontend development of our client portal, built using React and styled with the Nord Design System.
Collaborate closely with backend developers working in Laravel to ensure smooth data exchange and integration.
Optimize UI/UX for performance, accessibility, and multilingual support.
Implement responsive, secure, and user-friendly web components and interfaces.
Help maintain component libraries, apply design system standards, and work from Figma/mockups.
Contribute to feature rollouts, updates, and client-specific modules (e.g., immigration assessment tools, visa tracking dashboards).
Key Qualifications
Required:
2+ years of experience in React development (TypeScript is a plus)
Experience working with design systems like Nord, Material UI, or similar
Basic understanding of Laravel and ability to collaborate with backend teams
Solid grasp of REST APIs, state management, and secure frontend practices
Git version control and component-based architecture experience
Desirable:
Experience with React Native or mobile responsiveness
Prior work on client portals, SaaS platforms, or workflow-based applications
Understanding of GDPR and secure data handling in UI layers
