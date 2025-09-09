Frontend Developer
Who are Benifex?
We are a fast-moving technology company, and one of the most successful providers of online reward and benefits solutions in the world. We believe that everyone deserves an exceptional experience at work, every day, and build workplace technology that makes this happen. Benifex's mission is to build remarkable experiences that employees love. Today Benifex supports more than five million employees in over 3,000 organisations across more than 100 countries. To help us on our quest to be the best, we need brilliant people on board and that's where you come in.
Why should you apply?
Impact that matters - Your work will directly shape how employees across the world and the Nordics experience their workplace, helping us fulfill our mission to build remarkable experiences that employees love.
Exciting challenges - You'll get to work with modern frameworks like React and TypeScript, and continuously sharpen your skills in a dynamic environment.
Collaboration and growth - Join a supportive team where knowledge-sharing, mentoring, and cross-team collaboration are part of everyday life.
Agile culture - Work in an environment that embraces agile ways of working, giving you space to experiment, adapt, and grow.
Room to innovate - From improving admin tools to enhancing end-user experiences, your ideas will help shape the future of our platform.
Sunday Times Best Place to Work 2025 and Best Large Tech Company to Work for 2025
Work for a profitable, fast-growing market leader in the online reward and benefits space.
Great benefits:
Guaranteed work-life balance with a hybrid working model ITP1 pension Lifeplan - a leading financial advisory service that offers personalized advice for maximizing your pension savings Collective agreement Access to our comprehensive benefits portal Generous wellness allowance 30 vacation days / year Referral bonuses Enhanced parental pay Volunteer Days - two paid days annually to give back to the community
Role overview
At the heart of our mission to create remarkable experiences that employees truly love, you'll join a team of 3-5 developers dedicated to building and maintaining software products for our Nordic and global customers. Depending on upcoming priorities, you might work on our benefits and employee engagement portal, improving the frontend for our admin users, or contribute to a team focused on elevating the end-user experience. Part of the role also involves maintaining our current platform in Angular (latest version), while we aim to develop all new features in React.
To thrive in this role, you'll bring flexibility and a positive mindset toward change. You'll enjoy mentoring others, collaborating across teams, and contributing to a culture of frontend excellence. If you're excited about shaping experiences that make a real difference for employees, we'd love to hear from you!
Responsibilities
Design, develop, and maintain modern web applications using React and TypeScript
Collaborate with UX Designers to implement responsive and accessible interfaces following WCAG.
Contribute to and maintain existing Angular-based systems as needed
Work closely with backend engineers to integrate APIs and services
Stay current with emerging frontend technologies and trends
What are we looking for? We're looking for a self-propelled frontend developer who is passionate about building experiences that truly make a difference. You'll work with modern technologies and be part of a collaborative environment where curiosity, problem-solving, and adaptability are key.
Here's what excites us:
Frontend craftsmanship - You bring 5+ years of hands-on experience with React and TypeScript, turning ideas into smooth, scalable, and user-friendly solutions. You're also comfortable working with Angular.
Problem-solving mindset - You thrive on tackling complex challenges and finding smart solutions in dynamic environments.
Collaboration at heart - You value teamwork, enjoy mentoring, and can partner effectively with developers, designers, and stakeholders alike.
Adaptability - You're comfortable navigating change and are excited by the chance to learn and grow as our ways of working and tech stack evolve.
Agile ways of working - You have experience working in agile teams, and you appreciate how agile methods help create better products and stronger collaboration.
Nice to have:
Familiarity with design systems and component libraries
Experience with Sass.
Even if you don't meet all of the requirements for this role, we encourage you to apply! We are looking for talented and passionate individuals who are eager to learn and grow. We also offer a variety of other roles, so please check out our careers page to see if there is something else that might be a good fit for you.
Our interview process
Benifex understands the need to have a fast and efficient process, the below will all be completed in the shortest time possible.
Initial call with the Talent team
Interview with Engineering Manager
Coding assignment, followed by a technical interview with a team member
Final interview with a senior manager
