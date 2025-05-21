Front-end Developer
2025-05-21
Looking for a workplace for the future?
At Telenor, you own your career. Here, you'll have the opportunity to make the most of your dreams and expertise while contributing to technological innovations that are barely even imagined today. Innovations that we know will change the map for how we communicate and live our connected lives in the future. Are you looking for a workplace where you can make a difference in what matters most - relationships between people.
What you will do
As a Front-end developer in our digital self-service team you will be vital in building the next iteration of our self-service platform. You will be part of transforming our current web and native applications to a new progressive web app, used by our consumer customers to manage their engagements. Being part of a DevOps team, you will also ensure an accessible, high-performing application with great quality.
Key Responsibilities
* Develop new and maintain existing features in our self-service platform, "Mitt Telenor"
* Build reusable code and libraries with high quality
* Performance optimization and accessibility compliance
Who you are
You are an experienced software developer with a deep understanding of custom-built applications and strong expertise in Front-end, headless CMS and progressive web apps. Preferably also with experience in .Net and Cloud native solutions.
Behaviors
You are proactive and take ownership of your work, always looking for ways to improve solutions and optimize performance. You lead by example, ensuring best practices and high standards across the team. You follow through on commitments, fostering reliability and trust. Above all, you act with integrity and respect, creating a culture of collaboration and transparency.
Hard Skills
* Deep expertise in Front-end, preferable Vue.js and Vue 3.
* Hands on experience with Capacitor or similar cross platform solutions
* Hands on experience with Contentful or similar headless CMS
* Understanding of RESTful APIs, microservices architecture, and event-driven systems
* Experience with cloud platforms (preferably AWS) and DevOps practices and tooling. Proficiency in database design (SQL and NoSQL), caching strategies, and performance tuning
* Strong security mindset, with knowledge of authentication, authorization, and data protection best practices
Soft Skills
* Critical thinker and problem solver, able to navigate trade-offs between short-term deliverables and long-term system health
* Strong communication skills, capable of explaining complex problems to developers, architects, and business stakeholders
* Self-motivated and adaptable, embracing change and fostering continuous learning within the team
Our promise to you
We are better together.
Here, you'll be part of a family-like and inclusive culture, built on strong shared values and leadership that empowers you with both trust and confidence. We believe in enabling each other to act and make decisions, while always having each other's backs through ups and downs.
We support relationships and societies.
Telenor plays a vital role in the society, giving your work a greater purpose. Every day, we create value for millions of people and maintain a customer-first approach where human relationships are at the heart of everything we do.
We make room for life.
Work from home up to two days a week, where your role allows it. The rest of the time, we create magic together at the office. You also get two 'give-me-a-break' days per year for extra time off, and our flexible working hours help you balance your time. We also support you through every stage of life with our benefits package.
We invite you to a career in motion.
Your development is at the center of our culture. We dedicate at least 40 hours per year for you to deepen your expertise, explore new areas, and develop in your role. Through Telenor Academy and other learning initiatives, you'll have the tools and freedom to advance your career. When you want to broaden your horizons, we are present throughout the Nordics.
Apply today!
Will you take the next step in your career with us? We look forward to your application! We review applicants on an ongoing basis, so don't wait-reach out today.
If you have any questions or want to know more, feel free to contact hiring manager Mikael Rosenberg, mikael.rosenberg@telenor.se
Good to know
As part of Telenor's policy, we conduct background checks on final candidates for all recruitments.
