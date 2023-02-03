French or German speaking for digital marketing assignment
2023-02-03
Are you looking for a part-time job with the possibility to get use of your native language? Are you thorough, analytical and have an interest in digital marketing? In this position you will get the possibility to analyze search behaviors and trends as well as learn general SEO work and web analytics. If this sounds like the job for you, apply today!
OM TJÄNSTEN
Vekst is active in digital marketing and supports their clients with digital strategy, digital marketing campaigns and SEO (search engine optimization). They are currently supporting customers that are active in the French and German market. The assignment will last for 100 h during 2 months, with a possibility for extension.
• Opportunity to gain insight in the marketing industry and become a SEO specialist
• Opportunity for part-time work and an extra income
As a consultant at Academic Work you are offered a great opportunity to grow as a professional, extend your network and establish valuable contacts for the future. Read more about our offer.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
In this position you will get the opportunity to learn necessary skills and tools to perform SEO work.
• Support in analyzing search behaviors and trends in the local market
• Helping Vekst understand what words and topics the target audience uses in the local language
• Basic SEO work and web analytics
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Fluent in both writing and speaking French or German
• Fluent speaking and writing in English
• Being able to work 100 h during 2 months
• Are studying or has an other main occupation of at least 50%
It's meritorious if you are:
• Fluent in both writing and speaking Swedish
• Studying or have a degree in marketing or in other relevant field
As a person you are:
• Flexible
• Thorough
• Service-minded
Other information
• Start: Immediate and will last around 2 months
• Location: Remote, office in Gothenburg
This recruitment process is conducted by Academic Work. It is a request from Vekst that all questions regarding the position is handled by Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous, and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the screening or interview phase.
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
Read more about Vekst HERE Ersättning
