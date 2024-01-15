Freelancer
2024-01-15
Om jobbet
Job Title: Operations Manager
TAXI&IXAT
The Operations Manager will oversee all aspects of finance, legal compliance, contracting, and business expansion for a TAXI&IXAT COMPANY .
Responsibilities:
Manage company finances including budgeting, financial reporting, and identifying opportunities to improve profitability
Ensure compliance with all relevant regulations and laws in the jurisdictions the company operates, staying up-to-date on any changes
Negotiate and manage corporate contracts and partnerships
Lead business development initiatives to expand the company's geographic and customer reach
Oversee marketing activities and brand management on social media platforms and other channels
Optimize operations for driver and passenger satisfaction and retention
Requirements:
Deep knowledge of financial planning, analysis, and reporting
Understanding of laws and regulations for transportation network companies
Excellent contract negotiation skills
Ability to build business partnerships and relationships
Strong communication and leadership skills
Entrepreneurial spirit and passion for the ride-hailing industry
The ideal candidate will have a balance of financial acumen, strategic vision, and ability to manage compliance and legal issues. This is a great opportunity to play a key role in a leading tech-enabled transportation company.
Contact information :
0046739130171
www.taxiandixat.com
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-05
E-post: taxi.and.ixat@gmail.com
Taxi&ixat Jobbnummer
8393936