Transformation Specialist - Factory Automation
2024-01-15
SKF is now looking for a...
Transformation Specialist
• Factory Automation
• to join our growing team.
You will be part of the Business Transformation Manufacturing and Manufacturing Development Team tasked to transform and equip the SKF Group Manufacturing footprint with automation solutions, skills, and knowledge to strengthen World Class Manufacturing for competitive advantage. On our journey within the 4th industrial revolution, we are looking for you, to be responsible for ensuring that all business aspects are considered and understood in the IT/OT transformation of our factories.
As Transformation Specialist, you will be entrusted to structure, design, standardize, and maintain SKF's factory automation processes and work closely together with our factories, SKF Production System community, transformation teams, and different business stakeholders (such as logistics and production managers, lean managers, quality managers, etc.) to embrace the full factory automation transformation in all dimensions and aspects. Another key responsibility is to understand possibilities, map what is needed, and develop a new methodology on how to scale at speed automation solutions within SKF anchored in the factory automation transformation roadmap for SKF.
Key responsibilities
Being the face of Manufacturing Development for automation-related activities
Detect process & technical possibilities to improve the scalability of automation solutions within SKF and monitor trends in factory automation and co-develop SKF strategies and methodologies in relevant areas.
You will manage or support and implement the automation engineering of the projects through all their phases pre-study and detailed design to commissioning, support, and documentation) according to the team's needs.
Define business requirements and user stories for the automation team for the development of automation solutions supporting factory processes.
Understand the architecture and capabilities of current and future automation and SCADA systems to ensure a smooth integration towards machinery as well as digital solutions.
Establish and lead automation transformation decision forums to act on incoming ideas from business and business requirements.
Establishing in alignment with the transformation community digital master data standards and processes regarding the IT/OT convergence (automation integration)
You will co-develop new industrial automation standards and new automation concepts in cooperation with various SKF specialists.
You will monitor trends in factory automation and co-develop SKF strategies in relevant areas.
We expect you to have
Excellent interpersonal communication and organizational skills to contribute as a member of global, distributed teams focused on delivering quality services and solutions for the global SKF manufacturing footprint.
University degree in engineering, production management, automation, supply chain management or equivalent
Experience in manufacturing, digitalization, lean management, and flow optimization.
Proofed experience in working with automation and its integration.
A good understanding of IT/OT convergence and industrial communication systems and data acquisition systems.
Good understanding of SKF production processes technically and transactional.
Fluent in English, both verbal and in writing.
Willingness to occasionally travel up to 30% in peak seasons.
Experience with flow automation like automated guided vehicles and other solutions would be a plus.
Good knowledge of PLC, HMI, and SCADA systems (preferably Siemens).
You enjoy working with us if you
are willing to take the lead and initiate and drive changes to improve our way of working.
have genuine enthusiasm and passion for improving business with the use of automation standardization, integration, and digital solutions.
find it natural to coordinate activities and to align with various stakeholders.
are willing to learn and develop yourself by taking on new knowledge and skills regarding factory automation processes.
We offer you
a job in an international and multicultural environment.
multiple opportunities for personal growth.
to be part of the digital transformation within SKF.
to be a member of a diverse team where you face exciting challenges and a huge variety of tasks.
Additional information
Preferred location: Schweinfurt (GER), Gothenburg (SWE), Airasca (ITA) or any other major SKF manufacturing site globally.
For questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact Danijel Sjogren, Recruitment Expert EMEA, at danijel.sjogren@skf.com
. Please note that we don't accept applications via email.
At SKF, we are committed to promoting fairness and inclusivity throughout our recruitment process. To achieve this, we may include assessments and verify the information in your application in compliance with country-specific laws and regulations. If you have any questions or concerns, please let us know.
Is this you?
