Forest worker - tree clearing

2024-11-05
Join Boreal Partner - Forest Team for an Exciting Opportunity in Brush Clearing Work!
Are you passionate about working outdoors, surrounded by nature, and tackling hands-on tasks? We're looking for motivated individuals to join us in an essential forest project focusing on brush clearing with brush cutters.
What We Offer:
Rewarding Work - Be part of a team that makes a real difference by managing forest growth and promoting biodiversity.
Training & Equipment - We provide full training and high-quality equipment to ensure your safety and success on the job.
Team Spirit & Outdoor Adventure - Work alongside like-minded individuals who share your passion for nature and enjoy a healthy, active lifestyle.
Competitive Pay - Earn good pay while doing something meaningful in a beautiful environment.
Your Role:
As a member of our forest team, you'll be responsible for clearing brush and small trees using professional-grade brush cutters. This role is ideal for those who enjoy physical work and value the satisfaction of seeing immediate results from their efforts.
Requirements:
Basic experience with outdoor tools (brush cutter experience is a plus!)
Physical fitness and readiness for outdoor tasks
Positive attitude and team-oriented mindset
Ready to jump into an outdoor role where your work truly matters? Join us and help shape the future of our forests!
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-28
