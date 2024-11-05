Forest worker - tree clearing

Boreal Partner AB / Skogsbrukarjobb / Värnamo
2024-11-05


Visa alla skogsbrukarjobb i Värnamo, Hylte, Gnosjö, Gislaved, Vaggeryd eller i hela Sverige
Visa alla jobb hos Boreal Partner AB i Värnamo, Timrå eller i hela Sverige

Join Boreal Partner - Forest Team for an Exciting Opportunity in Brush Clearing Work!
Are you passionate about working outdoors, surrounded by nature, and tackling hands-on tasks? We're looking for motivated individuals to join us in an essential forest project focusing on brush clearing with brush cutters.
What We Offer:
Rewarding Work - Be part of a team that makes a real difference by managing forest growth and promoting biodiversity.
Training & Equipment - We provide full training and high-quality equipment to ensure your safety and success on the job.
Team Spirit & Outdoor Adventure - Work alongside like-minded individuals who share your passion for nature and enjoy a healthy, active lifestyle.
Competitive Pay - Earn good pay while doing something meaningful in a beautiful environment.

Your Role:
As a member of our forest team, you'll be responsible for clearing brush and small trees using professional-grade brush cutters. This role is ideal for those who enjoy physical work and value the satisfaction of seeing immediate results from their efforts.
Requirements:
Basic experience with outdoor tools (brush cutter experience is a plus!)
Physical fitness and readiness for outdoor tasks
Positive attitude and team-oriented mindset

Ready to jump into an outdoor role where your work truly matters? Join us and help shape the future of our forests!
Apply today to be part of our team and make an impact in nature.

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-28
E-post: carl@borealpartner.se

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Boreal Partner AB (org.nr 559210-6289)
Värnamo (visa karta)
331 74  BOR

Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort.

Kontakt
Carl Lindmark
carl@borealpartner.se
0730389444

Jobbnummer
8995987

Prenumerera på jobb från Boreal Partner AB

Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos Boreal Partner AB: