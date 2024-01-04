Footwear Technologist/Product Developer - H&M Kids
2024-01-04
Company Description
The H&M Head Office is based in Stockholm, Sweden, where we create and develop our fashion collections for a wide variety of customers. H&M is a dynamic international workplace where high pace and rapid changes are a natural part of our day.
Do you want to be part of strengthening the H&M kids' Assortment? Do you wish to be part of a creative team that works in agile and collaborative ways with the kids' customer focus? Are you curious and driven to meet our customer 's expectations and beyond? Are you a Footwear Technologist with a passion for kids ' fashion? Then we would love to meet you!
Join us in becoming the leading kids' destination welcoming every parent & every child, while taking our responsibility for future generations.
We are looking for a driven and flexible experienced Footwear Technologist with product development knowledge, who loves Kid's fashion and who wants to develop and secure best fit and quality for our customer. We believe you are visionary, like to inspire and involve the team to work towards common goals within sustainability, creativity, inclusion & diversity.
Job Description
As a Footwear Technologist, you will be part of developing the H&M shoe range working with diversified silhouettes, different kinds of qualities and details within Kids footwear. You will specialize in the fit and product development aligned to kids' footwear. You will get the chance to be creative and enjoy the challenge of working with the kid 's collection. We have come a long way in the digital journey and work in a fast pace to capture the needs and wants for our exciting ever-changing young customer. This role will include Component/Product development both for pre-season and in season working together with a team of Product Designers and Product Developers.
In terms of profession, skills and responsibilities this will include:
Strong technical knowledge i.e., fitting standards with the capability to amend & solve fitting issues, always with detailed fit comments
Full knowledge and scope of manufacturing production processes & constructions
Experienced travelling to suppliers in the Far East with an understanding manufacturing processes and limitations (all construction types)
Building relationships with suppliers and factories and working closely with production office
Extensive knowledge of lasts and last measurements in relation to fit and footwear standards. New last and outsole development and how the last and outside interact. With the understanding of outsole materials and their properties
Ability to understand and amend blueprints, and 3D outsole files
Analytical mindset i.e., looking into selling & returns and understanding how to amend products in relation to feedback
Clear follow up & appropriate action
Risk assessment (including basic children's safety). Expert and confident in fit assessment to carry out detailed footwear fitting and risk analysis across the range
Research new lasts, outsoles, technologies & materials. Focusing on fit and quality (always with the aim of constant improvement)
Support the design through technical solutions to reach desired look and feel of the product
At the Kids assortment, you will work in a fast-paced environment with new challenges and exciting projects for the Kids customer. Kids assortment is a dynamic workplace where high pace, collaborative mindset, willingness to always improve our product creations are a natural part of our everyday
Qualifications
At least 5 years working as a Footwear Technologist or similar with a BA Fashion degree
Excellent communication skills
Self-reliant and independent but also a true team player
Great organizational skills, work well under pressure and ability to prioritize workload
Understanding for H&M company values and price range, whilst maintaining the highest level of detail, fit and quality
Flexible and adaptable mindset
Customer centric mindset with clear understanding of the target customer
Proficient with Microsoft Office applications including Word/Email/PPT/Excel
Knowledge of Castor, Illustrator, and 3D (Rhino or Blender)
Strategic for setting the technical strategy and driving changes
Have a great sense of fashion and style, keeping up to date with the latest trends
Keen interest in staying updated with technical developments
Ability to review products and identify risks in wear and production
Ideally experience within ladies/kids' shoes
Verbal & Written English communication
Additional information
These are full time positions starting Spring 2024. The role is located at the H&M Head office in Stockholm. Please apply here with CV in English latest by 17th January 2024 (Interviews will be held continuously)
At H&M Group we strive to have a fair and inclusive recruitment process. Therefore, we kindly ask you to not attach any cover letter in your application as they often contain information that could trigger unintentional biases.
