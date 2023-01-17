Food Technologist - Novel Food Technology
2023-01-17
At Tetra Pak we commit to making food safe and available, everywhere; and we protect what's good - protecting food, protecting people, and protecting the planet. By doing so we touch millions of people's lives every day. And we need people like you to make it happen.
Job Summary
Do you like to be part of transforming the food industry into the future? We are looking for a Food technologist who will be part of developing new food technologies for processing solutions and help us built up deeper knowledge in current and future food applications.
The team 'core technologies and novel food' within Tetra Pak Processing Systems has a global role to drive advanced development projects of new technologies and production concepts and to extend our organisations knowledge about food processing. Many of our development projects are complex and are run together with customers, start-ups, industrial partners and/or universities. The specialists of the team also support Tetra Pak market and product companies with technology expertise in commercial projects and product development.
This is a permanent position based in Lund, Sweden and will include some travelling.
What you will do
As Food Technologist, you will be part of the Novel Food Fermentation program where you drive activities and participate with your knowledge in technology and food application and as well set up and perform experiments. You will identify and develop new food application areas, in cooperation with other team members.
You will focus on
Drive and perform activities related to novel food application development within precision and biomass fermentation and other novel food applications including technology road map
Driving novel food Network
Participate as project member in development projects and customer orders
Communicate and cooperate with Tetra Pak colleagues within the core technologies and novel food' department and category colleagues within our business sectors (e.g., Dairy, Food, Beverages, Ice cream, Powder and Cheese)
Conduct analyses, evaluate, interpretate data and make recommendations
Perform literature studies and capture theoretical background data
We believe you have
Your educational background is PhD in biotechnology or equivalent. As our customers and contacts are from all over the world, fluency in written and spoken English is mandatory. For this position, you need 10 years' experience from the field and work experience from food industry is an advantage.
We are looking for a highly self-motivated and outgoing person. You have extensive knowledge from biotechnology and have been part of develop and designing lines of precision fermentation and/or biomass fermentation. The successful candidate is a skilled communicator and has a structured and service minded approach. Practical work in laboratories is a part of the role. You are a true team player and feel comfortable in communicating and networking with colleagues throughout the organization.
We Offer You
A variety of exciting challenges with ample opportunities for development and training in a truly global landscape
A culture that pioneers a spirit of innovation where our industry experts drive visible results
An equal opportunity employment experience that values diversity and inclusion
Market competitive compensation and benefits with flexible working arrangements
apply through our careers page at https://jobs.tetrapak.com/.
This job posting expires on 2023-01-31
To know more about the position contact Lena deMare at +46 46 36 5975
Questions about your application contact Martin Fosser at +46 46 36 4674 or
