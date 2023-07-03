Food Safety Administrator
2023-07-03
Job Description
We are now looking for a Food Safety Administrator. The person is going to work with our clients new tool for Food Safety Compliance certificates, which will go live during September. Until the go-live date, the new tool will be populated with legacy data (old certificates) and be tested for potentail optimisation before go-live. This will include an element of working with suppliers in terms of collecting food safety related documents.
Your daily tasks include:
• Work with suppliers as well as other external and internal stakeholders to secure food safety compliance documentation (certificates etc.).
• Certificate collection, evaluation and identification of potential gaps towards EU, US and CN food contact legislations.
• Use and populate the new certificate handling tool.
• Proactively support the food safety team with all matters related to Food Safety.
Company Description
Our customer is a multinational packaging industry company originally founded in Sweden. Here, people work actively to develop solutions and techniques in order to constantly be at the forefront of their industry.
About JobBusters
JobBusters is an authorized staffing and recruitment company targeting white-collar workers and was started in 2011. We at JobBusters care about our consultants and our goal is always to build long-term relationships with both consultants and clients. Our goal is always to match our clients' dream candidates with our candidates' dream jobs!
Qualifications
• You have experience of working with Food Safety Compliance Documentation.
• You have experience of working wiht administrated tasks.
• You are used to working in MS Office.
• You are fluent in English, both written and spoken.
• Swedish language skills is considered a merit.
When you join JobBusters
As a consultant at JobBusters, you can feel secure with a collective agreement, available consultant managers and committed recruiters. As a consultant, you also get access to our network of exciting companies and clients! For us, it is important that you as a consultant feel comfortable, feel a sense of security and community with us as an employer. We offer an occupational pension, salary change and the option of flexpension. You also get access to our benefits portal, where in addition to wellness allowance you have access to lots of discounts and offers in wellnes, home and leisure, transport, healthcare and much more! Your well-being is of the highest priority for us and we offer, among other things, a digital solution that helps our employees find tools to deal with all the challenges of everyday life, both at work and in private life.
Personal qualities
To succeed in the role as a Food Safety Administrator we beleive that you are openminded, humble, well-organized, structured and driven by the quality of the delivered tasks. You have the ability to work independently once instructions have been received. Not afraid to take initiatives and ask for help when required. Great communication skills with a positive attitude.
Salary
Salary, as agreed.
Admission and Application
Full time position, 40h/week. The position will start in August, and the assignment is expected to run until 2023-12-31 with possibility of extension. For this assignment you will be employed by JobBusters as a consultant at our client in Lund. Submit your application in English today, as interviews are ongoing.
