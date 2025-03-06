Fleet Maintenance Analyst
2025-03-06
Scandinavian Airlines System SAS
CAMO - Fleet Maintenance Analyst
We are expanding our team and looking for a skilled Fleet Maintenance Analyst to strengthen our organization!
In this role, you will be part of the Fleet Maintenance Analytic & Digital team, reporting to the Head of Maintenance Planning. Your main responsibility will be to analyze maintenance data and enhance the use and development of digital tools-directly contributing to operational performance and the continued airworthiness management of our aircraft fleet. Collaboration is key, and you will work closely with stakeholders across the airline, including IT, Fleet Management, Network Planning, Engineering, Maintenance Planning, and Maintenance Control. This is a dynamic role where your analytical skills and technical expertise will help drive efficiency and innovation in fleet maintenance.
Challenges you will work on
The main responsibilities of a Fleet Maintenance Analyst include collecting, maintaining, and analyzing data to identify patterns and trends, generating reports and visualizations, interpreting data insights to support business decisions, ensuring data accuracy and integrity, and collaborating with teams to define data requirements and solutions. Utilize and develop digital tools to streamline processes, enhance operational performance, and support continued airworthiness management through data-driven insights.
To be successful in this role, we believe you should have
• Academic education - undergraduate degree, or other relevant background
• Excellent skills in MS Office suite, especially MS Excel and Power BI
• Experience from digital tools and platforms such as Palantir & Airbus Skywise open data platform, Swiss AS Amos MRO software
• Knowledge of programming language, such as SQL or Python, can be seen as an advantage
• Experience with analytics and databases, to build reports, scenarios and simulations
• Experience from working with projects and initiatives related to optimization, development, analysis of aircraft maintenance activities and programs
• Strong business understanding, including the ability to analyze data, identify trends, and provide insights to support decision-making and drive business performance
• Experience in leading projects, managing timelines, and ensuring successful delivery within scope and budget
• A high proficiency in English, both written and oral, a knowledge of a Scandinavian language is a benefit, but not required.
Personal qualifications
To succeed as a Fleet Maintenance Analyst, you need a strong background in data analytics and the key personal attributes critical for success. You thrive when intellectually and professionally challenged, leading and inspiring others to do the same.
Collaboration across organizational units is essential, and you actively work to strengthen these partnerships to drive lasting results. With a strategic mindset, you can analyze complex situations while aligning with SAS's overall direction. You are dynamic, outgoing, highly driven, and eager to enhance SAS's competitive position in its transformation into a cost-effective airline.
Your pedagogical mindset, excellent communication skills, and ability to engage and influence stakeholders make you a strong fit for this role.
Other of Importance
• Deadline for application: March 27th 2025
• Desired startdate: ASAP
• Position: Fulltime (100%) starting with a 6-month probation period
• This position is based in Frösundavik, Solna (Stockholm), and you will be expected to work onsite. Remote work may also be an option, depending on the agreement made with your manager.
• As this position requires occasional work airside, to be eligible for this position you must be able to pass a security test including a background check. If you are aware of any specific matters that may come up during this background check, we kindly ask you to be transparent about them during the recruitment process.
Is this you? If so, come fly with us!
If you have questions about this position, you are welcome to contact Ville Koskinen, Head of Maintenance Planning & hiring manager, via e-mail ville.koskinen@sas.se
.
