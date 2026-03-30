First-line IT Support Technician (part-time) to a Global AI Scaleup!
Academic Work Sweden AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Stockholm Visa alla supportteknikerjobb i Stockholm
2026-03-30
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Academic Work Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
Are you a tech-savvy student looking to work at the heart of Stockholm's most exciting AI scene? Do you thrive in a fast-paced environment where structure is built as you go and where you get to take on significant responsibility from day one? Then you are exactly who we're looking for!
About the role
We are seeking a part-time First Line IT Support Technician for one of Sweden's fastest-growing tech companies. You will play a key role in ensuring daily operations run smoothly as the company scales globally. Working closely with the IT Manager, you will act as his "extra pair of hands" while he focuses on international expansion and strategic projects. You will be instrumental in onboarding new employees, managing IT infrastructure, and resolving daily technical challenges within a fast-paced startup environment.
The position is estimated at 40% capacity, but requires flexibility as some weeks may demand more hours. This is an entirely on-site role.
You are offered
A dynamic work environment at a groundbreaking AI company and a unique opportunity to contribute to their hyper-growth journey.
There's potential for full-time summer employment for the right person.
Work tasks
This role involves providing crucial first-line IT support and managing various aspects of their internal IT infrastructure. You will be responsible for ensuring technical readiness for employees, supporting company events, and maintaining IT systems to facilitate their rapid expansion.
Provide first-line IT support and manage ticket resolution.
Offer technical and audio-video support for office events and town hall meetings.
Reinstall, refurbish and prepare laptops for new users.
Procure, unpack and assemble IT hardware.
Conduct IT introduction sessions for new hires.
Perform data cleanup in internal IT systems.
Support all-hands meetings with technical setup, including microphones and screens.
We are looking for
Current post-secondary student (preferably within IT/Technology). Please clearly specify your student status in your CV and be prepared to provide a certificate of enrollment.
Previous office experience demonstrating professional maturity.
Fluent in English, both written and spoken, as this is the corporate language.
Basic understanding of IT concepts, software development workflows, and SaaS environments.
Experience in helpdesk or first-line IT support.
Flexibilityto adjust working hours based on operational needs.
It is meritorious if you have
Experience working in a fast-paced startup environment.
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
Supportive: A helpful mindset toward colleagues and users, with proactive communication.
Stress tolerant: Able to maintain quality under pressure while demonstrating patience and calmness.
Goal oriented: Focused on delivering results and solving problems.
Orderly: You keep things orderly even in a high-tempo setting.
Responsible: You take full ownership of your tasks and have ability to work independently and navigate changing workflows.
Change oriented: You embrace growth and adapt easily to evolving processes.
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process. To join us in a part-time role, you'll need another main activity that covers at least 50% of your time. That could be studies, another job, running your own business, parental leave, or something similar. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "DCHW8M". Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Academic Work Sweden AB
(org.nr 556559-5450)
Solnavägen 3H (visa karta
)
113 63 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9827060