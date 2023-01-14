Finnish Speaking Technical Support To Efuel
2023-01-14
Are you a service-minded individual interested in technology, cars, and/or batteries? Do you want to work in a young scale-up company with extremely high growth and be part of their journey of disrupting the EV-charging market?
If you speak Finnish fluently, there is now a very interesting opportunity to be part of our customer EFUEL 's expansion towards the Finnish market, in the role as Technical Support. Preferably, you have experience working with technical support/2nd line support, but we 're primarily interested in finding a candidate with the right attitude and ambition, as well as interest in related areas.
This is direct recruitment to our client EFUEL, starting as soon as possible.
About the company:
EFUEL is on a mission to help people consume energy in a more sustainable and efficient way. They 're building Electric Vehicle charging networks by selling hardware and building services around that hardware. Their goal is to enable their customers to use the resources available in the electricity grid in a way that 's great for the environment, at a lower cost, gets the job done as efficiently as ever, and on top of that, is easy to understand and fun to use. A challenging task, but they 're making a serious effort to solve those challenges better than the competition.
The Customer Success team is a small but powerful team that works together to ensure they provide their customers with the best support. They place great value on creating long-term relationships and thus focus on high quality in support.
In this role, you 'll be working closely with the Country Manager in Finland, as well as the Swedish Customer Success team.
EFUEL is a small company with a very warm, kind, and welcoming culture. Right now, they 're growing fast and the coming year they will see a lot of interesting and fun changes.
If you enjoy free snacks at the office and regular After Works with great colleagues, then this is the place for you!
About the role:
EFUEL are really proud of the fine reputation their support has among customers, and in order to succeed in continuing to have the best support, they are now looking for a colleague with a technical focus. You will primarily provide service by helping with answering technical questions about charging boxes and accessories to existing B2B customers and partners, such as resellers and electricians. Occasionally you will also help private individuals and housing associations.
Note that this is not a support function where you 'll be answering hundreds of calls each day. The focus lies on qualitative service - digging into problems and solving them. Difficult customer errands can take time and you, as well as the partners you are serving will both be very happy once they 're solved. Consequently, a problem-solving attitude is a necessity for this role.
To sum up, you will:
* Carry out technical troubleshooting against smart products
* Answer customers ' questions by phone, email and chat
* Ensure that customers feel satisfied and secure with the support you give, to retain long lasting relationships
* Contribute your knowledge to other colleagues
EFUEL is a company that is growing quickly, so there are great opportunities to develop your competences at a fast pace.
Your Profile:
In this role, you get to shine with your technical interest and ability to communicate with people. You are triggered by solving problems both on your own and with the help of colleagues in the team. As EFUEL is a company that is growing rapidly, you get to be involved and contribute to how they work with Customer Success moving forward. If you like to come up with new ideas and test new solutions you 'll thrive in this company!
After being on-boarded, you need to feel comfortable making your own decisions - in this fast-moving and innovative company, you will be encouraged and receive support in trying new things, failing, learning and improving!
Furthermore, we believe you have:
* Experience working with customer service, preferably technical support and/or second line support.
* In order to learn & enjoy the role, you need to be interested in technology. If you also like cars and batteries, you 'll love it at EFUEL!
* Fluency in Finnish and English is required. Swedish skills/willingness to learn Swedish is highly advantageous
* High ambitions and want to contribute to company growth. You like to learn new things and you 're comfortable with "learning by doing".
* Highly service-minded attitude, both in your customer service role as well as willingness to help your colleagues.
Related education and/or work experience as an electrician is very beneficial.
