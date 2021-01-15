Finnish Speaking Customer Support Representative To Puma - Experis AB - Butikssäljarjobb i Helsingborg
Finnish Speaking Customer Support Representative To Puma
Experis AB / Butikssäljarjobb / Helsingborg
2021-01-15
As a Customer Support Representative your mission is to ensure best service to PUMA customers. If you are a service minded team player with a genuine interest in delivering the best customer support that creates customer satisfaction, then this is the role for you!
Your Mission
The Customer Service Representative will execute "Order to Delivery" in the Area according to Operations strategy. She/he is responsible to fulfill Customers/Retailers service level agreements and KPIs execution across the Area in alignment with Operation strategy. You have the strive to be a part of the best customer service in the industry. You are multilingual and speak/write Finnish, Swedish and English fluently. Really important that you can speak and write Finnish as well as Swedish and English.
* ENSURE BEST SERVICE TO PUMA CUSTOMERS:
You are Operations most valuable partner in the customer service execution at Area level and will provide best possible customer support within your responsibilities. KPIs and service level will need to be met in full and on time.
* EXECUTE AREA OPERATIONS DIRECTIONS:
Key directions are set by Area Operations. You will work closely with your manager, team members and other Operation functions to ensure execution excellence to our Customers/Retailers.
* EXECUTE "ORDER TO DELIVERY":
Effective Customer Service is the most important goal. Order to deliver process needs to be executed according to Area guidelines and KPI's. Order Management, Scheduling, Rescheduling, Allocation run and Order Release will need to be aligned and executed through the Area. You will be working in the company's ERP handling order management.
* FOCUS ON CUSTUMER RELATIONSHIP:
You will ensure that all assigned customers will receive the best possible support and that Operation and Sales directions will be respected. At the same time, you will actively help with all possible issues related to customers' orders to find solutions or possible replenishment product. Proactive selling will also be part of your role according to Operation and Sales directions and standards.
* STRONG ALIGNMENT WITH OTHER FUNCTIONS:
Work closely with Sales and Costumers/Retailers within the Area as well as with other operational functions such as Purchasing, Warehouse and Finance
Your Talent
* Specialized skills:
* Finnish speaking/writing
* Education:
* Proven experience for over one year in Customer Service, Call center, Supply Chain, Sales Operations or equivalent administrational role
* University degree is a plus
* Experience in tools and technology like; SAP, B2B-tool, EDI and Call center related tools
* Multilingual; Finnish, Swedish and English, both oral and written
* Understanding of "Order to Delivery" process
* Capabilities:
* Drive for success
* Customer Service oriented
* Result oriented
* Multilingual, Finnish, Swedish and English
* Team player
* Good knowledge in Microsoft Office and PowerBI
* Ability to work cross functionally
Placement in Helsingborg and start date is around 1st of April
Contact
PUMA works with Jefferson Wells in this recruitment process. Please submit your CV and motivated application via the application button. For questions regarding the position, please contact Jefferson Wells recruiter nadia.milotti@jeffersonwells.se or Christopher Weeks, christopher.weeks@jeffersonwells.se
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Heltid Permanent
Publiceringsdatum
2021-01-15
Ersättning
Not Specified
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-02-26
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-02-26
Företag
Experis AB
Jobbnummer
5526511
