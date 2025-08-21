Financial Data Analyst
Zinzino is a global direct sales company from Scandinavia specializing in test-based, personalized nutrition and scientific skincare. It is a public limited company with its shares listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market. Their scientifically proven nutritional supplements are available on more than 100 markets across the world. Zinzino owns the Norwegian research and production units BioActive Foods AS and Faun Pharma AS. The company headquarters is in Gothenburg, Sweden with additional offices in Europe, Asia, the US and Australia.
At Zinzino, we're on a mission to inspire healthier lives and build a global business with trust at the core. As we grow, we're strengthening our Finance team with a Data Analyst who thrives on solving complex payment and financial challenges.
What you'll do
• Monitor and prevent fraud across global payment flows
• Investigate and improve payment routines for efficiency & security
• Oversee gateway access internally & externally
• Support finance teams with data insights and reporting
• Testing/scoping/analysing data, financial compliance
What you bring
• Strong SQL skills and experience in data analysis
• Financial knowledge, ideally within payments/fintech
• A sharp analytical mindset with problem-solving drive
• Team player with great communication skills
• Adaptability in a fast-paced, international environment
Why Zinzino?
Working at Zinzino means being part of a fast-growing wellness company with Scandinavia roots and a global reach. You'll be part of an international, dynamic, and supportive team that values growth, collaboration, positive energy and innovation and you'll make an impact in a company that combines business success with a meaningful purpose.
Ready to take on a role where your insights directly protect and shape Zinzino's global payment ecosystem?
