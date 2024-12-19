Financial Controller needed!
2024-12-19
Do you have at least 3 years of experience as a Financial Controller? Here's an exciting short-term and rewarding assignment for someone who can quickly adapt to a new organization and bring a strong drive! Keep reading to see if this opportunity is for you!
About the position
We are now looking for a Financial Controller for our client, a successful and rapidly growing electric car company. The position is based in Gothenburg.
Your daily tasks
Responsible for monthly financial reporting and analysis to group functions (ie FP&A and
accounting) as well as to prepare the consolidated actuals/forecasts for operations review
and with the Business Controller (BC) be a speaking partner to the operation
Responsible for consolidating total forecast/budget into construct for assigned departments
Responsible for the accrual and capitalization process including hourly rate calculation and secure timely delivery of input to group accounting in month-end closing for assigned
departments
Responsible for providing supporting documents to internal and external audits as well as
ensuring SOX compliance for assigned control functions
Ad hoc reporting and analysis deliveries
Monthly closing
Forecast
Capitalization process
SOX controls
Support audits
Your characteristics
To succeed in this role, we believe you possess strong analytical skills. Being structured is equally important, with the ability to organize and manage complex tasks effectively. Furthermore, we think you are a natural communicator, capable of interpreting and clearly presenting financial information in a concise manner to both finance colleagues and other teams. Lastly, you value a non-hierarchical culture of interaction, transparency, and trust within the team.
Is this the next big step in your career?
We look forward to reading your application in English!
Qualifications:
3-5 years' experience in financial controlling, preferably within industrial or automotive
business
Broad knowledge of IFRS, Excel, experience in SAP and business analytics tools
Strong ability to plan and coordinate work independently as well as jointly in diversified
teams
Flexible and proven experience in prioritizing and be able to handle ad hoc requests
Excellent communication skills.
Contract type and hours
Full-time consulting assignment until 2025-06-30. Start 2025-01-07.
Application
Please apply through our website at perido.se/lediga-jobb/. Simply click the "Apply" button in the job advertisement, fill in your details, and upload your CV. We recommend submitting your application as soon as possible, as the selection process is ongoing. Please note that some details about the assignment and/or client company may have been deliberately disclosed in the advertisement. If your profile matches what the client is looking for and you are contacted by a recruiter, you will receive all the information you need.
The responsible recruiter for this position is Linn Willberg, who can be reached by email linn.willberg@perido.se
. You can find answers to most questions or concerns at perido.se/vanliga-fragor/. If you still haven't found the answer you are looking for, you are most welcome to contact us at fraga@perido.se
and one of our Recruitment Communicators will answer you. Always enter the reference number 34971 in the subject line. Please note that we only accept applications through our website and that we are unable to provide updates on your application status.
About Perido
Why is our company named Perido? The name comes from the Latin word Peridoneus, which means 'well-matched'. Perido is a consulting and recruitment company specializing in the white-collar sector, dedicated to helping you take the next step in your career. Our vision is to ensure that everyone thrives and feels engaged at work. We have grown steadily since our founding in 2003 and now have over 1,500 employees across the country, including around fifty internal staff at our headquarters in Stockholm and Gothenburg. As a Perido consultant, you'll play a key role in our organization, growing alongside us while strengthening our clients' businesses with your skills. Please visit our website www.perido.se
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-18
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "34971".
9072268