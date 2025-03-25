Financial Controller needed!
Perido AB / Controllerjobb / Göteborg Visa alla controllerjobb i Göteborg
2025-03-25
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Perido AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Härryda
, Kungsbacka
, Ale
eller i hela Sverige
Are you an experienced financial controller with over five years in the field, preferably within the industrial or automotive sector? Do you have strong knowledge of IFRS, SAP, Excel, and business analytics tools? Can you plan and coordinate work independently while thriving in a diverse team environment? Are you flexible and able to prioritize tasks, even when handling ad hoc requests? If so, this could be the perfect opportunity for you!
About the position
We are now looking for a Financial Controller for our client, a successful and rapidly growing electric car company. The position is based in Gothenburg.
Your daily tasks
Responsible for monthly financial reporting and analysis to group functions (ie, FP&A and accounting) as well as preparing the consolidated actuals/forecasts for operations review, and together with the Business Controller, be a speaking partner to the operation
Responsible for consolidating and analyzing the total forecast/budget into a construct for assigned departments
Responsible for the accrual and capitalization process, including hourly rate calculation and securing timely delivery of input to group accounting in month-end closing for assigned departments
Responsible for providing supporting documents to internal and external audits, as well as ensuring SOX compliance for assigned control functions
Ad hoc reporting and analysis
Drive cost activities
Monthly closing
Forecast
Capitalization process
SOX controls
Support audits
Your characteristics
On a personal level, you have strong analytical and problem-solving skills, combined with a proactive mindset. You can maintain both a broad perspective and a keen eye for detail. With a solid business acumen, you are confident in interpreting and communicating financial information clearly and concisely to a variety of stakeholders, including those without a financial background. Excellent interpersonal and communication skills are essential for this role.
Is this the next big step in your career? We look forward to reading your application in English!
Qualifications:
5+ years' experience in financial controlling, preferably within industrial or automotive business
Broad knowledge of IFRS, Excel, experience in SAP, and business analytics tools
Strong ability to plan and coordinate work independently as well as jointly in diversified teams
Flexible and proven experience in prioritizing and be able to handle ad hoc requests
Contract type and hours
Full-time consulting assignment until 2025-08-31. Start asap.
Application
Please apply through our website at perido.se/lediga-jobb/. Simply click the "Apply" button in the job advertisement, fill in your details, and upload your CV. We recommend submitting your application as soon as possible, as the selection process is ongoing. Please note that some details about the assignment and/or client company may have been deliberately disclosed in the advertisement. If your profile matches what the client is looking for and you are contacted by a recruiter, you will receive all the information you need.
You can find answers to most questions or concerns at perido.se/vanliga-fragor/. If you still haven't found the answer you are looking for, you are most welcome to contact us at fraga@perido.se
and one of our Recruitment Communicators will answer you. Always enter the reference number 35186 in the subject line. Please note that we only accept applications through our website and that we are unable to provide updates on your application status.
About Perido
Why is our company named Perido? The name comes from the Latin word Peridoneus, which means 'well-matched'. Perido is a consulting and recruitment company specializing in the white-collar sector, dedicated to helping you take the next step in your career. Our vision is to ensure that everyone thrives and feels engaged at work. We have grown steadily since our founding in 2003 and now have over 1,500 employees across the country, including around fifty internal staff at our headquarters in Stockholm and Gothenburg. As a Perido consultant, you'll play a key role in our organization, growing alongside us while strengthening our clients' businesses with your skills. Please visit our website www.perido.se
for more information. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-24 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "35186". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Perido AB
(org.nr 556639-6387), http://www.perido.se Jobbnummer
9244327