Financial Controller Manufacturing

Incluso AB / Controllerjobb / Göteborg
2025-03-25


Visa alla controllerjobb i Göteborg, Mölndal, Partille, Kungälv, Lerum eller i hela Sverige
Visa alla jobb hos Incluso AB i Göteborg, Mölndal, Partille, Lilla Edet, Borås eller i hela Sverige

We are looking for a Financial Controller Manufacturing for a global company in Gothenburg. Start ASAP, 5 months limited contract to begin with.

You will secure accurate and timely reporting (in SAP and AARO) of global Spend, P&L, CAPEX and COGS as well as visualizing and explaining the main deviation vs target, YoY and QoQ for assigned departments and COGS categories.
Main responsibilities:
Responsible for monthly financial reporting and analysis to group functions (ie FP&A and accounting) as well as to prepare the consolidated actuals/forecasts for operations review and together with Business Controller (BC) be a speaking partner to the operation.
Responsible for consolidating and analyzing total forecast/budget into Konstrukt for assigned departments
Responsible for the accrual and capitalization process including hourly rate calculation and secure timely delivery of input to group accounting in month end closing for assigned departments
Responsible for providing supporting documents to internal and external audits as well as ensuring SOX compliance for assigned control functions
Ad hoc reporting and analysis
Drive cost activities

Deliveries:
Monthly closing
Forecast
Capitalization process
SOX controls
Support audits

Requierd skills:
5+ years' experience in financial controlling, preferably within industrial or automotive business
Broad knowledge of IFRS, Excel, experience in SAP and business analytics tools
Strong ability to plan and coordinate work independently as well as jointly in diversified teams
Flexible and proven experience at prioritize and be able to handle ad hoc requests

Other requirements
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills. You have a proactive approach and good overview capability as well as detail orientation.
Strong business acumen and feel comfortable with interpret and communicate financial information in a clear and concise way to many different stakeholders incl non finance.
For this position it is also essential that you have excellent interpersonal and communication skills.
Fluency in English

The team
Will report to the Controlling Manager. The team is approx. 10 team members controlling R&D, Manufacturing, Procurement, Design and Investments.

This is a full-time consultant position through Incluso in Gothenburg. Start is ASAP, 5 months limited contract to begin with. This role is 100% on-site in Gothenburg.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Marianne Nilsson, recruiter at Incluso.

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-24
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Incluso AB (org.nr 559002-3213)
411 33  GÖTEBORG

Jobbnummer
9245136

Prenumerera på jobb från Incluso AB

Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos Incluso AB: