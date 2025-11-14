Finance Process Development Manager
Ingka Services AB / Bankjobb / Malmö Visa alla bankjobb i Malmö
2025-11-14
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ingka Services AB i Malmö
, Helsingborg
, Älmhult
, Linköping
eller i hela Sverige
Apply now!
The Group Finance & Global Business Operations (GBO) development manager leads the integrated design of the finance and GBO operating model to secure fit for purpose, standardised, and automated ways of working and organising within finance and GBO. The role is part of the Business Operations Transformation Program and also leads other development initiatives related to Finance & GBO, such as new markets and formats expansion and compliance.
What you need to have....
• Preferred Master degree in Accounting / Finance / Economics or a related field
• Comprehensive experience in strategic business performance management and financial management
• 7-10 years with increased responsibility in business steering or finance-related field.
• Strong ability to prioritize, provide clear directions and multitask.
• Broad knowledge of Ingka's business, financial and operational processes, their interdependencies and how to work through them.
• Leading business through people by using sound judgments to make timely and effective decisions.
• Confident in leading people from different backgrounds and can form teams with individuals from diverse backgrounds.
• Strong communication skills verbally, visually, and in writing, with the ability to inspire with an IKEA tone of voice.
• Ability to foster a coaching climate that enables support and challenge.
• Ability to combine work on a strategic level with work on an operational level and transform strategies into actions for many people.
• Ability to build trust and collaborate and co-create with different people in various situations, while acting as a cultural ambassador.
• Ability to use data to generate appropriate solutions and decisions at a high pace.
• Ability to influence and act in a fast-paced and perpetually changing environment
This role is a permanent position based in Malmo, Sweden. This role does not offer relocation.
Your responsibilities
• Responsible for defining, describing, implementing and establishing the process together with relevant business stakeholders across Ingka Group.
• Secure to embed the processes across Ingka Group on various levels and needs
• Secure continuous improvement of the process through aligned business development activities that maximise the value for co-workers and customers.
• Secure performance measurement and follow-up (KPIs) for the end-to-end process through continuous follow-up and implementation of decided changes.
• Lead the continuous improvement of the process by driving efficiency development of the process and the effectiveness of process outputs.
• Lead and implement process development roadmap for the desired position and contribute to the Digital development roadmap for the finance product area.
• Lead relevant governance bodies and development initiatives relating to the process, by working closely with Digital, other relevant functions and other processes.
• Contributing to business development in other processes, functions, programs, or projects, as well as the overall INGKA system landscape.
• Secure and maintain a connection with and between the three core businesses, business owners, group functions, and process teams within the Ingka Group.
• Secure cross-organisational readiness and continued business growth in terms of competence, performance and succession through enabling an end-to-end approach.
• Ensure a safe environment for co-workers and external consultants, and contractors in accordance with Ingka policies.
Together as a Team
We see ourselves as influencers - we steer the IKEA business by finding the truth behind the figures. Together, we secure compliance with local and international laws and reporting standards; we assure that accounting processes are efficient and that tax compliance meets business needs. We're a diverse group of people driven by providing reliable financial data to a wide variety of stakeholders. At the end of the day, that's one of the foundations to make IKEA even better! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-11-25
E-post: juliana.picon@ingka.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ingka Services AB
(org.nr 556608-1351)
Älmhultsgatan 2 (visa karta
)
215 86 MALMÖ Arbetsplats
Ingka Services AB Jobbnummer
9605354