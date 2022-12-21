Finance Assistant
Wanted: Dedicated Finance Assistant who wants to be part of our journey and take our Finance department to the next level!
What you will do
As a Finance Accountant, you will be mostly focusing on accounts receivable/payable, processing invoices and following up with suppliers, reminder and collections procedures, day-to-day transactions, approval follow-ups and bookkeeping. You will be joining a small but close-knit Finance team and for the right person, you will be given the opportunity to take on a lot of responsibilities, drive different projects, and support various financial queries.
Who you are
We're guessing you have accounting experience and are as at home using Financial Systems/ERP as you are with Microsoft Office. You have a relevant educational background and the more you know about working in an international environment - all the better. You have a big interest in finance and you are a master of structure and getting things done. You thrive in a fast-moving environment and you are comfortable working in an international organization with a lot of contact points. We believe you have great communication skills in Swedish and English as both languages are required in the daily work, and you are either between jobs at the moment or just really motivated to come work with a fast-growing company with a great team-spirit and shiny new offices to boot.
Working at Fractal
We are an established gaming hardware brand with the ambition, determination, and sense of comradery that comes with being a fast-growing global company. Here, culture and common purpose are as important to us as the success we share. At Fractal, everyone is given the opportunity to develop and thrive within an international community of curious, kind, and creative colleagues. We have a clear vision of where we are heading and are looking for more talented people to join us on our journey.
What we offer
* Subsidized parental leave, private health insurance, and occupational pension with the opportunity to exchange salary to save even more.
* Every Monday we start with breakfast at the office to hang out. And on Tuesdays, we enjoy Swedish fika together with coffee and cake.
* A healthy team is a happy team. We offer a generous wellness allowance, the possibility to work out for 1 hour per week during work hours, and regular workouts like playing paddle tennis together on Tuesdays.
* Flexible working environment, whether you want to work from home or sit with your colleagues at the office. We practice a mix of remote and hybrid remote depending on the role and function.
* After works, game nights, and casual rounds of table tennis between meetings. We create space and time for social activities.
* A modern and spacious office
Welcome on board
The position may be filled before the end of the application date and interviews are ongoing, so if this sounds like the perfect role for you, don't hesitate to apply. If you have any questions, please reach out to our Financial Controller, Malek Moti, at malek.moti@fractal-design.com
we'll take it from there.
We look forward to hearing from you.
Determined to add Scandinavian design values and quality to the computer case market, we founded Fractal Design in 2007. With offices in Sweden, Taiwan, and the US (and with products in over 50 countries), we are one of the world's premier brands when it comes to designing and manufacturing cases, fans, power supplies, and accessories for gaming- and hardware enthusiasts with high expectations. Find out why at fractal-design.com Ersättning
