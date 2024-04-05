Finance and GA- Coordinator

Hyundai Motor Sweden AB / Ekonomiassistentjobb / Solna
2024-04-05


Job Purpose:
Support the Finance team with various tasks, such as participating in the production of monthly and ad-hoc reports together with the company's controllers. Overseeing and managing various administrative tasks and general affairs operations. Bridge between the different back-office functions.
Key Responsibilities:
Accountant assistance
Account receivable support
Reconciliation
Support the controllers
Participate in the production of monthly and ad-hoc reports together with the company's controllers
Participate in projects
Handling office supplies
Assisting with employee onboarding and offboarding processes
Work closely with Head of Finance, CFO, and Head of People & Organization

Key Interfaces:
Finance
People & Organization

Required Qualifications
Education, experience, knowledge, skills:
Bachelor's degree in Business Administration, HR, Finance, or similar
Good language skills in both English and Swedish, written and verbal
Proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite
Experience from the automotive industry is advantageous

Job Competencies:
Dedicated to work and to deliver high-quality results in a timely manner
Self-starter, takes initiatives
Flexible and adjusts to demand and shifting priorities
Continuous improvement mindset
Good communications and interpersonal skills
Analytical skills
Strong attention to detail and sense of accuracy
Strong organizational and multitasking skills
Strong service delivery skills

Core Values:
Challenge
Collaboration
Customer
People
Globality

Please send your resume and personal letter in an email to me and I will get back to you as soon as possible. Thank you!

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-31
E-post: kviden@hyundai-europe.com

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Hyundai Motor Sweden AB (org.nr 559441-2529), https://www.hyundai.se/om-oss/om-hyundai
Telegrafgatan 8 (visa karta)
169 72  SOLNA

Arbetsplats
Huvudkontor

Kontakt
People Generalist
Kim Vidén
kviden@Hyundai-europe.com
+46704414618

Jobbnummer
8591512

