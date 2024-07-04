Facility Manager
Who we are
Olink Proteomics is a rapidly growing life science company committed to advancing the understanding of human diseases through proteomics. We are dedicated to innovation, quality, rigor, and transparency, providing outstanding solutions and support for human protein biomarker discovery.
The vital role of proteins in understanding human biology has been recognized for many decades, but technological limitations severely restricted the comprehensive investigation of the huge number of proteins that could be important in different biological processes and diseases.With Olink, scientists can now simultaneously measure thousands of human proteins using just a few uL of blood sample, with highly specific, thoroughly validated assays that cover a very wide dynamic range (fg/mL to ug/mL).
In a few years, Olink has grown rapidly from a small, Sweden-based company offering assays for a few hundred proteins, to aNASDAQ-listedorganization with a strong global presence, abroad portfolioof flexible protein biomarker solutions and library of high quality, thoroughly validated assays that covers ~5400 proteins.
For more information about Olink, please visit www.olink.com
Position Description
As Facility Manager at Olink in Uppsala you are responsible for local facility and office management as well as global coordination. The facility manager reports to VP Operations (Technical Operations) based in our Uppsala headquarters.
Your team consists of:
A global real estate specialist focusing on e.g. global policies, rental agreements, permits, insurances, site master plans and expansion projects, all with a global focus.
A property manager working with planned and un-planned maintenance, pest control, site security, fire protection, first aid and waste management.
A group of office managers and receptionists responsible for managing the reception, issuing access cards, and welcoming visitors, office support (such as cleaning, laundry service, coffee, snacks, catering and plants), internal communication and furniture.
Primary Responsibilities
Managing and developing the team in Uppsala.
Managing and developing the site in Uppsala, both the facility and the office.
Developing and implementing relevant routines and ways of working.
Budgeting and ensuring that financial targets are met.
Conducting safety rounds and participate in safety committee meetings as the office - and facility representative.
Developing and adapting the facility to meet business needs.
Contribute to the continued success of Olink.
Coordination and support between sites to ensure that e.g. best practices are implemented, the service to employees is aligned between sites and specialist competence is shared between sites when relevant.
Qualifications/Skills
Master's degree in a relevant area e.g. engineering.
Several years of experience from property management in relevant industry, preferably the Life Science industry. Experience from laboratory operations is advantageous.
Good computer skills in general.
Strong team player with excellent communication skills in English as well as Swedish.
Ability to handle multiple projects, prioritize and meet deadlines.
To succeed in this role, we believe that you are inclusive, driven and pragmatic. You have an analytical mindset and enjoy solving problems. Furthermore, you are structured, and pay attention to details. It is also important that you are adaptable and enjoy a high work pace. Please submit your resume and a cover letter detailing your relevant experience and why you are the ideal candidate for this position.
