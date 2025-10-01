Facility Coordinator Workplace Support
Every day, we get opportunities to make a positive impact - on our colleagues, partners, customers, and society. Together, we're pioneering the solutions of the future and unlocking the full potential of precious resources. Trusted to act on initiative, we challenge conventional thinking to develop world-leading technologies that inspire progress in vital areas, including energy, food, water, and shipping.
As we push forward, the innovative, open spirit that fuels our 140-year-old start-up culture and rapid growth also drives our personal growth. So, as we shape a more resourceful, less wasteful world, we build our careers too.
About the role
We are looking for a Facility Coordinator within Workplace Management. We are looking for a service-oriented and independent person. You enjoy taking initiative and finding solutions and are good at communicating. You thrive in a fast-moving environment that requires you to make decisions independently, with the customer in focus.
You are structured and flexible, and you enjoy working broadly with varied tasks in service, administration, and physical assembly. You have experience in both planning and coordinating activities. You are a humble team player, driven by the desire to provide the best possible service, with a positive spirit in your daily work.
Main responsibilities:
*
Responsible for supporting and resolving faults in office environments and common areas
*
Plan and coordinate various activities within Workplace common deliveries
*
Carry out assembly and relocation of furnishings
*
Administration and management of printer supplies
*
Administration and management of furniture inventory
*
Responsible for and performing regular inspections to ensure functional environments
*
Actively contribute to a sustainable workplace by combining new purchases with reuse in our environments - e.g., driving activities such as inventory and planning for future needs
*
Responsible for invoice management and cost allocation related to performed activities
*
Responsible for our global drawing support of Alfa Laval's products
*
Carry out administrative tasks and communicate through various channels and tools
*
Actively contribute to the development of Workplace by taking your own initiatives for improvements
What you are
You have good knowledge of Office 365 and speak and write Swedish and English fluently. You hold a category B driving license and have experience in both troubleshooting and performing assembly in office environments. We also expect that you have experience in administration, planning, and case management, and that you take responsibility for the overall customer experience.
We offer you
We offer you a varied role and the opportunity to contribute to the development of our Facility Management services.
Our mission:
*
To ensure that our facilities, outdoor areas, and premises function optimally with a focus on sustainability
*
To create an inspiring, inclusive, and safe workplace for our employees
*
To ensure that equipment and services at our workplaces evolve in line with employees' needs
*
To provide professional service and specialist advice within Facility Management in Sweden
*
The position is permanent.
