Facility Coordinator
Every day, we get opportunities to make a positive impact - on our colleagues, partners, customers, and society. Together, we're pioneering the solutions of the future and unlocking the full potential of precious resources. Trusted to act on initiative, we challenge conventional thinking to develop world-leading technologies that inspire progress in vital areas, including energy, food, water, and shipping.
As we push forward, the innovative, open spirit that fuels our 140-year-old start-up culture and rapid growth also drives our personal growth. So, as we shape a more resourceful, less wasteful world, we build our careers too.
Who you are
We are looking for a service-oriented and independent person. You enjoy taking initiative, finding solutions, and communicating effectively. You thrive in a fast-moving environment that requires you to make decisions independently, always with the customer in focus.
You are structured and flexible and enjoy working broadly with varied tasks within service and administration. You are a humble team player, driven by the desire to provide the best possible service, with a positive spirit in your daily work.
About the job
Sales and support at the internal service desk (e.g., telephone accessories, IT products, protective clothing, and branded products)
Administration and management of rental clothing and lockers
Administration and production of access cards
Administration and management of personal lockers
Troubleshooting and assembly of office furnishings
Support in ongoing inspections to ensure functional environments
Carrying out administrative tasks and communicating through various channels and tools
Actively contributing to the development of Workplace by taking your own initiatives for improvements
What you are
You have good knowledge of Office 365 and speak and write Swedish and English fluently. You hold a category B driving license and have experience in providing service and sales at a service desk. We also expect that you have experience in administration, planning, and case management, and that you take responsibility for the overall customer experience.
What we offer you
We offer you a varied role and the opportunity to contribute to the development of our Facility Management services.
Our mission:
To ensure that our facilities, outdoor areas, and premises function optimally with a focus on sustainability
To create an inspiring, inclusive, and safe workplace for our employees
To ensure that equipment and services at our workplaces evolve in line with employees' needs
To provide professional service and specialist advice within Facility Management in Sweden
