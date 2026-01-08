Facilities Manager
2026-01-08
CBRE-GWS, a company dedicated to building maintenance services, is looking for a Facilities Manager to lead the operations of a building in Stockholm acting as a national benchmark for Sweden. This position involves the direct management of a team and the comprehensive supervision of the building's maintenance, Workplace Experience and general services activities.
Main responsibilities:
• Lead and inspire the on-site facilities team, fostering a high-performance culture focused on service excellence and continuous improvement.
• Mentor, coach, and support team development, including performance evaluations, training, and recruitment.
• Organization and planning of daily activities of the team.
• Coordination of repairs and maintenance with technicians, suppliers and contractors.
• Management of operating budgets and investment projects.
• Quality assurance and regulatory compliance in facility inspections.
• Supervision of relationships with suppliers and billing processes.
• Implementation of health, safety and sustainability procedures.
• Representation before the client and resolution of incidents.
Requirements:
• University degree (preferably technical).
• Minimum experience of 3-5 years in facilities management and team leadership.
• Advanced English is essential (B2/C1).
• Excellent organizational, communication, and leadership skills.
• Ability to solve complex problems and make strategic decisions.
CBRE GWS is committed to equality and non-discrimination, and therefore consistently expects that, within the framework of these relations, this commitment will be respected and any conduct, expression, reference or decision that could harm the intended equality will be avoided.
About CBRE Group, Inc.
CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE), a Fortune 500 and S&P 500 company headquartered in Dallas, is the world's largest commercial real estate services and investment firm (based on 2024 revenue). The company has more than 140,000 employees (including Turner & Townsend employees) serving clients in more than 100 countries. CBRE serves clients through four business segments: Advisory (leasing, sales, debt origination, mortgage serving, valuations); Building Operations & Experience (facilities management, property management, flex space & experience); Project Management (program management, project management, cost consulting); Real Estate Investments (investment management, development). Please visit our website at www.cbre.com. Ersättning
