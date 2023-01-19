EYP Homeroom Teacher
2023-01-19
Älmhult Municipality is in an expansive phase of development, and its population is growing like never before. We need employees who are committed to making an active contribution to the development of the municipality. Älmhult combines the advantages of a small town with a unique international atmosphere. It is easy to live here and most things are close by. Good communications make commuting easy.
The International School of Älmhult is a warm, friendly and welcoming school. We are truly international in many senses. There are 47 different nationalities and backgrounds represented amongst our students. We also strive to employ a diverse community of teachers. This year we can boast teachers coming from 34 different countries. We are an IB school, which means that we are progressive and work to develop the skills for the 21st century and prepare our students for an ever-changing world. The school has developed and grown over the past five years, so we now have around 500 students. In 2017, we moved into our new home: a modern and eco-friendly building, with a lot of open space and light.
WORK TASKS
In your role as a EYP Homeroom teacher, you will teach an EYP class (students age 1-5 years). You will work alongside your colleagues and undertake all teaching responsibilities as outlined by the IB curriculum documents and the International School of Älmhult. When needed, you will attend team and subject collaboration meetings and training. As a teacher you are responsible for completing the documentation needed. We thrive in working in an interdisciplinary approach with staff at the school and with other schools. Our language of instruction is English; therefore, the applicant must have a good command of spoken and written English. The position is 100%.
QUALIFICATIONS
The successful applicant will have an appropriate level of education (university or similar) and a bachelors degree in teaching. The applicant must be flexible member of a team, and able to respond to the needs of a vibrant, dynamic workplace. You must be excited by the development of the school and be able to think independently to make good decisions. Our school is multicultural, and you must have an interest in working in an international environment with different cultures. Collaboration is a key word in our school. Although we are looking for someone with IB teaching experience and who has attended IB courses, we will consider other applicants.
OTHER
Before employment, a copy of your criminal record is required.
