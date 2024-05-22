AI Security Analyst
2024-05-22
Are you ready to steer the course of AI security in a global exciting organisation? Join Stena AB, where innovation meets legacy, and where your expertise in AI Security will drive us forward. At Stena, yourwork does more than protect data; it secures the future of global operations. Step into a role where youcan truly make an impact - apply today to become our AI Security Analyst!About the roleAs an AI Security Analyst at Stena, you will play a critical role in our Group InformationSecurity team, directly influencing both daily operations and long-term strategies toprotect our AI-driven technologies. This position offers a unique opportunity to safeguardour cutting-edge technologies and contribute to the security framework that supportsour expansive enterprise.This position offers the unique opportunity to contribute to the security program in close cooperation with the wide variety of business areas within Stena. The position is based in our headquarters in Gothenburg and includes travel. What We Offer* We offer an exciting and varied position with great opportunities to influence your role. You will have a unique opportunity to expand your expertise within your field and beyond and in close cooperation with the wide variety of business areas within Stena. We are looking for an individual with the potential to thrive in our dynamic environment. * The chance to work with a renowned global organisation where your work significantly impacts our technology and operations.* A position reporting directly to the CISO, with responsibilities across the entire group.Your responsibilities include, but are not limited to* Security Compliance and Risk Management: Work closely with technical teams across our global operations to support AI initiatives and with your AI expertisecollaborate with our security controller in security audits.
• Policy Development and Implementation: Formulate and update security policies and procedures that align with our rapid innovation in technologies. Your strategic input will help us proactively manage security risks and maintain compliance with regulations such as, but not limited to, the AI Act, NIS2 and GDPR.
• Education and Culture Building: Provide input to the awareness program and havepresentation session on the latest development in AI for various stakeholders.
About you* You are a driven, committed, and curious person, demonstrating a strong sense ofresponsibility and high integrity.
• You have extensive experience and interest in AI security or cybersecurity anddemonstrate a commitment to continuous learning and adaptation in security practices, while at the same time understanding the human element.* You are passionate about security, love what you do and have a genuine desire to outsmart the adversaries. * You excel in teamwork, are capable of leading initiatives and collaborating effectively across group wide teams and committees.* You acknowledge the importance of building metrics and creating reports to the CISO. * You are experienced in the IT industry, working with security for at least 5 years. Knowledgeable about Information Security frameworks, preferably ISO 27 000. * In this position you need to master English and Swedish both spoken and written as well as having excellent communication in both written and verbal communication. About usThe Stena AB group is one of the largest family-owned group of companies in Sweden.Within Stena there is a true entrepreneurial spirit with customer focus in a wide range ofsectors around the world. Stena creates sustainable value today and in the future throughcare and respect for people, capital, society and the surrounding environment. Welcome tovisit our website, www.stena.com,
where you can read more about us and our business. The Information Security team is part of the Corporate Governance function that focuseson continuous development and improvement within primarily information security,regulatory compliance and financial reporting, The work is risk based and the function alsocovers enterprise risk management, governing documents like the Code of Conduct andCode of Governance, brand protection, investigations and more. Working at Stena meanshaving fun and a great opportunity to constantly learn. Stena is committed to maintaining and developing a sustainable work environment, freefrom harassment, that gives equal opportunities to everyone. We embrace equality,diversity and inclusion.ContactsAbout the position: Magnus Carling, CISO, magnus.carling@stena.com
About the recruitment process: Richard Svarre, HR Business Partner, richard.svarre@stena.com
Applications are being reviewed continuously, but the final date to apply is June 16th.
