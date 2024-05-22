Operational Buyer to Hitachi Energy Cooling System
2024-05-22
We are searching for a highly motivated and skilled Operational Buyer to join our dynamic and fast-paced work environment. As an Operational Buyer at Hitachi Energy, you will have the opportunity to play a critical role in ensuring that our operations run smoothly and efficiently. Collaboration with suppliers and internal stakeholders is critical, together with a strong sense of details to make sure that we have the materials we need when we need them. With a focus on continuous improvement, you will have the chance to drive positive change and make a real impact on our business.
Your Responsibilities:
Plan and place purchase orders in SAP S/4 Hana based on business needs.
Follow up on order acknowledgements.
Manage rescheduling of orders and forecasts.
Monitor deliveries in close collaboration with suppliers.
Make sure material is delivered on time and with the right quality.
Communicate delays and potential material shortages internally.
Manage security stock levels.
Invoice management.
Track, follow up and improve KPIs e.g. Supplier-On-Time-Delivery.
Handle claims towards suppliers.
Drive the Hitachi Energy agenda towards suppliers.
All above in close collaboration with suppliers and internal stakeholder.
Your Background:
Either with the right attitude and willingness to learn and grow or with some years of experience from a similar position.
Good understanding of commercial terms.
Experience of negotiation.
You are a well-structured, self-driven person with focus on details.
Team player with outstanding communication skills.
Fluent in Swedish and English, other languages are a plus.
Skills in Microsoft Office and possibly ERP systems like SAP S/4 Hana.
More about us
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply before June 7! Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
We are interested to learn more about you and what you can contribute with so don't hesitate to apply even though you don't meet all requirements. A team with great cooperation and with diverse backgrounds is waiting for you to join!
More information: Recruiting Manager, Jennie Lundin, jennie.lundin@hitachienergy.com
More information: Recruiting Manager, Jennie Lundin, jennie.lundin@hitachienergy.com, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Philip Bengtsson, +46 107-38 25 17; Unionen: Erik Grahn, +46 107-38 68 71; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Michael Blomberg michael.blomberg@hitachienergy.com
