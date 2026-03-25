EY after school support pedagogue, part-time/temporary position
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2026-03-25
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Are you the person we are looking for?
With over 50 nationalities represented in our student body, and more than 15 nationalities amongst our staff, ISLK - the International School of Lund - inspire students from all over the world.
With the globally recognized academic IB PYP and MYP programmes, we offer a diverse, supporting and welcoming community in the heart of the city of Lund.
The ISLK vision is "A community of lifelong learners reaching their full potential."
Join Our Team!
Job description
Work in the Early Years After School Programme with stimulating activities, in a safe and creative learning environment. The position is working in the afternoon from 1430-1700, daily.
Desired qualification
Certified after school pedagogue, "banskötare" or equivalent.
Requirements
Attitudes and skills for a cross-cultural environment
Excellent communicative, organizational and collaborative skills
Team player and active participation
Desired experience
Experience of working with children in an educational setting
Experience of working in a multicultural setting
Knowledge about the IB curriculum for the Early Years is a plus
The working language is English.
The application must be written in English to be considered.
Prior to any offer of employment at ISLK, a criminal background check is required for all applicants. In Sweden, this is an extract from belastningsregistret from polismyndigheten.
Candidate selection and interviews will be held continuously during the recruitment process.
The position is a temporary and part-time position and will begin immediately.
Our offer to you
- A true international setting with colleagues and students from all over the world
- A stimulating work environment with motivated students
- A knowledgeable, caring, supportive and professional team of colleagues
- Continuous professional development of high quality, both inside and outside of school
- An outstanding network of IB colleagues and professional pathways to work all over the world
- Well-equipped and resourced facilities in a beautiful environment
- A supportive, knowledgeable and approachable leadership team and learning support team
As an employee in Lund Municipality, you are offered a range of benefits focused on balance, support, and health. Lund Municipality is a large organization with many opportunities for employee development. As an employee, you also gain access to our benefits portal where you can easily view and manage your benefits
About Us
ISLK - International School of Lund is an IB World School authorized to teach the IB Early Years Programme, Primary Years Programme and the Middle Years Programme. The school works in close collaboration with Katedralskolan where the IB Diploma Programme is offered. ISLK has approximately.
400 students at the moment.
More information about the school can be found at: www.lund.se/islk
ISLK is a part of or Administration Education with approximately 1200 employees. We equip students for the future - with the aim that each student should reach their full potential as a human being and citizen. Ersättning
Medarbetare Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-13 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "2026/283". Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Lunds kommun
(org.nr 212000-1132) Arbetsplats
Utbildningsförvaltningen Kontakt
Perrine Seedre Lesueur perrine.seedrelesueur@lund.se 046-3597869 Jobbnummer
9819137