Expert User HR Systems
2024-02-20
Do you want to be a key player in collaborating with global and local stakeholders to both capture and drive Swedish requirements within the global system (SF) and continue to maintain and develop other local system?
Scania is currently undergoing a transformation from being a provider of trucks, buses, and engines to offering complete and sustainable transport solutions. People Business Service & Support Sweden is part of People & Culture (P&C), and we are a team of approximately 120 colleagues providing HR-related services to Scania's managers and employees.
About the team:
In the HR Systems department we're a dynamic team of 25 colleagues, responsible for the HR systems used within Scania's organization in Sweden. Our task is to maintain, implement, and support the portfolio to meet current and future digitalization needs. We focus on business-driven development and actively work to transform business needs into IT requirements. With SAP SuccessFactors just implemented globally, we're now looking for an Expert User HR System to strengthen our SuccessFactors competence in Sweden.
Your Role
As part of the Swedish HR System team you'll work with different, both global (SF) and local, HR systems. As an Expert User you'll be a key player in collaborating with global and local stakeholders to both capture and drive Swedish requirements within the global system (SF) and continue to maintain and develop other local systems. Your role includes advising business stakeholders on technical solutions, troubleshooting in different HR systems and take an active part in improving our digital solutions for our end-to-end HR processes. You'll be specifying requirements, take an active part in testing and implementing new systems and functionalities. In this role you'll support a range of HR System including both SAP SuccessFactors and other local Swedish HR Systems.
Your Profile:
We are seeking an organized, meticulous individual with a structured approach to work. You're great at improving and optimizing processes, taking initiatives, and leading your own work. Analytical thinking is crucial, along with the ability to handle overarching requirements and details. A business-oriented mindset and understanding of how IT solutions impact the company's operations and results are also important. We also value your ability to share knowledge and communicate effectively.
Key requirements
• Relevant university degree
• Good knowledge of at least one module within the SuccessFactors suite (or similar system)
• Understanding of HR processes and experience of digitalizing HR
• Analytical ability to identify the root cause of problems and find solutions across different systems
• Resourceful with a proactive and structured approach
• Collaborative and communicative
If you are ready for a challenge and want to be part of Scania's transformation, apply now to become our next Expert User HR Systems! We are interviewing continuously.
Questions?
Please contact recruiting manager Jacob Krafft mail: jacob.krafft@scania.com
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-01
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
