Expert Engi Specialist-Passive Safety
2024-02-16
The Feature Leader Passive Safety is focusing on Features and Functions.
Task and Responsibilities:
Responsible for Passive Safety Feature
Establishes feature strategy and roadmaps
Initiates and run advanced engineering initiatives
Define vehicle targets for Passive Safety
Propose and evaluate technical concepts
Establishing verification and validation plan
Analyze and compile results from calculations and tests
Profile
M Sc or equivalent
Experience of Safety work in the automotive business, Analysis, Testing, Feature
Experience in functions, systems, related to passive safety
Leadership experience is a merit
Proficiency in the English language
In order to be successful in this position we think that you have experience from leading a team of experts, you possess solid communication skills and thrive in a multi-cultural context. As this is a technical position you need to enjoy understanding and analysing complex system behavior.
If you feel you are the right candidate and want to join our team then don't hesitate to send us your application! For more information on the position contact me on the number below.
