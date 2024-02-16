Expert Engi Specialist-Passive Safety

Volvo Business Services AB / Administratörsjobb / Göteborg
2024-02-16


Visa alla administratörsjobb i Göteborg, Mölndal, Partille, Kungälv, Lerum eller i hela Sverige
Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg, Mölndal, Kungsbacka, Borås, Trollhättan eller i hela Sverige

.

The Feature Leader Passive Safety is focusing on Features and Functions.
Task and Responsibilities:
Responsible for Passive Safety Feature
Establishes feature strategy and roadmaps
Initiates and run advanced engineering initiatives

Define vehicle targets for Passive Safety
Propose and evaluate technical concepts
Establishing verification and validation plan
Analyze and compile results from calculations and tests

Profile
M Sc or equivalent
Experience of Safety work in the automotive business, Analysis, Testing, Feature
Experience in functions, systems, related to passive safety
Leadership experience is a merit

Proficiency in the English language

In order to be successful in this position we think that you have experience from leading a team of experts, you possess solid communication skills and thrive in a multi-cultural context. As this is a technical position you need to enjoy understanding and analysing complex system behavior.

If you feel you are the right candidate and want to join our team then don't hesitate to send us your application! For more information on the position contact me on the number below.
Matti Koponen Manager Safety & EUF

Ersättning
Undefined

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-27
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "5641-42263144".

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Volvo Business Services AB (org.nr 556029-5197)

Arbetsplats
Volvo Group

Kontakt
Matti Koponen
03166000

Jobbnummer
8476415

Prenumerera på jobb från Volvo Business Services AB

Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB: